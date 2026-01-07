Joshua thought he was just settling in for a cozy winter night at the theater when a surprise of a lifetime awaited him.

A Cozy Night With an Unexpected Twist

The lights dimmed, the familiar story of A Christmas Story unfolded onstage, and for a little while, everything felt normal. Then came the moment that changed everything.

The Power of a Wish Revealed Onstage

When Joshua was invited onstage at Syracuse Stage, he had no idea what was about to happen. In front of the cast, the audience, and his family, Joshua learned his wish was coming true thanks to Make-A-Wish Central New York. Not someday, not eventually, it was real. A Disney Cruise to the Bahamas, where he’ll get to relax, laugh, and make memories with the people who matter most to him.

That’s the thing about a wish. It’s not just a trip, or an experience, or a big reveal that brings happy tears. It’s a pause button. It’s hope showing up exactly when it’s needed. For families walking through some of the hardest chapters of their lives, a wish can change everything. Suddenly, there’s something to look forward to. Something bright on the calendar.

Why Wishes Mean More Than Gifts

Moments like Joshua’s are at the heart of Make-A-Wish Central New York, which is celebrating an incredible milestone this year. For 40 years, the organization has been bringing hope, strength, and joy to children facing critical illnesses across the region. Since its founding, more than 2,200 wishes have been granted.

Those wishes take many forms. Some kids meet their heroes. Some travel to dream destinations. Some become firefighters, superheroes, or stars for a day. But every single one shares the same purpose: reminding a child and their family that joy is still possible, even in the middle of uncertainty.

Celebrating 40 Years of Make-A-Wish Central New York

Now, Make-A-Wish Central New York is inviting the community to celebrate that legacy and help carry it forward. The 40th Anniversary Gala takes place April 25th at 5:00PM at Turning Stone Resort Casino. It’s a night to honor past wishes, support future ones, and make sure kids like Joshua keep getting moments that feel nothing short of magical.

