Sometimes, the best moments in life come wrapped in joy, community, and just a little bit of magic.

Nicoli’s Big Reveal at Green Lakes State Park

According to WSYR, 6-year-old Nicoli Sindone of Oswego County, who lives with muscular dystrophy, had his biggest wish come true on Friday, October 3rd. Thanks to a partnership between Fox Pest Control and Make-A-Wish Central New York, Nicoli and his family were gifted something that will change the way they travel. They received a brand-new wheelchair-accessible camper from Camping World.

A Day Filled With Fun and Favorites

The special reveal took place at Green Lakes State Park, where Nicoli, along with his parents Ashley and James, and siblings Timothy, Faith, and Aurora, spent the day on a fun-filled scavenger hunt that ended with the surprise of a lifetime. The day was designed to be all about Nicoli. His favorite things were included in the celebration, from ramen noodles to a friendly game of cornhole. Every detail was meant to reflect what brings him joy, and it showed in the smiles and laughter that filled the park.

For Nicoli and his family, this camper represents freedom, the ability to get out, explore, and make new memories together, without limitations. It’s a gift that means weekends away, camping trips, and adventures that once felt out of reach are now just the start of something bigger. You can read more about Nicoli’s special day and see photos of the surprise reveal at WSYR.com.

READ MORE: CNY Tractor Fest Celebrates Farming Heritage and Fun

Make-A-Wish Continues to Inspire Local Families

Make-A-Wish Central New York continues to bring hope and happiness to children facing critical illnesses across the region, showing that sometimes a single act of kindness can open the door to an entire world of new possibilities.

Parking with Personality: Camden Seniors Take the Spots Camden High School seniors are kicking off their final year with a splash of color and creativity. The student parking lot has transformed into a canvas, with each senior leaving their mark through painted parking spots that showcase personality, school pride, and plenty of artistry. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams