Major Storm Dumping Anywhere From 1 to 4 Feet Across New York

Here comes the snow and a lot of it. How much? Anywhere from one to 4 feet!

The first widespread snowfall of the season may have only brought a few inches to Central New York but more is on the way. If you traveling north or west, you may have to change your plans, especially if you're heading anywhere near the lake.

New York Watches & Warnings

Winter storm watches and warnings have been issued all across New York State with Watertown and Buffalo getting the worst of it.

Northern Oneida County Snow Warning

A Lake Effect Snow Warning is in effect for Northern Oneida County from 7 PM Wednesday, November 16 through 2 AM Friday, November 18.

Heavy lake-effect snow will begin tonight with most of the accumulation expected after midnight and through midday Thursday, impacting the morning commute. 7 to 14 inches is anticipated.

3 Feet in Watertown - Jefferson County

If you're heading north, travel could be next to impossible. 1 to 3 feet is expected in Jefferson County from November 18 through November 20.

The highest end of the snowfall range is forecast to be over the northern half of the county.

4 Feet in Buffalo - Erie County

The storm will be even worse to the west. 2 to 3 feet could fall in Erie County, especially in the most persistent lake snows. The heaviest snow is expected late Thursday night through Friday night when snowfall rates could exceed two inches per hour.

Snowfall totals of up to 4 feet will be possible if the main snow band is slower to push north late Friday night.

On the bright side, it won't be as much as the record 6 feet that fell in 2014 and had people shoveling their roofs!

Road Conditions

Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Some major roadways could temporarily close. You can stay up to date on any road closures at Thruway.ny.gov or 511ny.org.

