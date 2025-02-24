Major Factory Closure to Leave Hundreds Jobless in New York

Hundreds of workers will soon be out of a job in New York State. A manufacturing facility is closing up shop after nearly 3 decades.

A growing number of companies across various industries have faced financial struggles over the past several years. There have been widespread closures and bankruptcies.

From retail giants to manufacturing plants, businesses have been hit hard by shifting market demands, rising costs, and changing consumer habits.

Latest Hit to Sullivan County

The latest hit is happening in Sullivan County where PepsiCo announced it will be shutting down the Liberty, New York, plant that makes PopCorners snacks. The closure will leave nearly 300 out or work.

Layoffs will begin May 21, 2025 and take about two weeks.

Snack Shifts

The company cites challenges in sustaining long-term operations due to shifts in the snack industry and slowing product line growth.

“This plant has played a vital role in producing our beloved PopCorners brand, but the pace of growth for this product line paired with broader industry pace of growth has made it difficult to sustain the site’s long-term viability,” PepsiCo said in a statement.

Local officials are disappointed, noting the plant's significant role in the community for almost 30 years.

"We are deeply concerned about PepsiCo’s decision to shutter their Liberty food manufacturing facility, which has been an integral part of our community for decades and employs hundreds of locals," county, town and village officials said in a joint statement.

Officials plan to assist impacted workers, providing needed services and "offering the full support of our Center for Workforce Development in keeping our residents locally employed."

