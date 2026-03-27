Open Letter to Governor Hochul: Upstate Storms Deserve Attention

Let me get this straight: when a massive blizzard hits downstate, it’s a state of emergency. Federal disaster funds are requested, press conferences happen, and everyone sees leadership in action.

That’s exactly what happened after the February 22‑23 blizzard.

Now you've even requested a Major Disaster Declaration from the president so New York could tap federal funding for cleanup, repairs, and recovery.

This money will help counties remove debris, fix infrastructure, and support communities buried under historic snow.

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Upstate Residents Are Rolling Their Eyes

But here’s the frustrating part for those of us who don't live in the city: last winter, storm after storm hammered Central and Upstate, New York. Feet of snow fell, power went out, and hundreds of roofs on homes, barns, and businesses literally collapsed.

READ MORE: Staggering List of Collapsed Buildings in CNY

And yet, there was no visible state response. No state of emergency, no press releases begging for federal help, and no urgency from Albany.

Residents were left digging out from snow and damage on their own, while life went on without acknowledgment from state leadership.

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Why the Double Standard?

So when downstate storms trigger a federal aid request, it’s hard not to ask: why the double standard?

Weather doesn’t care where it falls, and neither should disaster response.

Upstate communities deserve the same attention, the same resources, and the same urgency when disaster strikes.

This isn’t about politics—it’s about consistency, fairness, and keeping all New Yorkers safe, no matter which side of the state line they live on.