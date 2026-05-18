Mailbox Improvement Week is Here

Think of it as a quick seasonal check-in for one of the most overlooked parts of your home. From May 18–24, 2026, the United States Postal Service (USPS) is marking Mailbox Improvement Week, and the message is simple: take a few minutes to make sure your mailbox is in good shape.

It might not seem like a big deal, but a sturdy, clearly marked mailbox helps keep everything moving smoothly—letters, packages, and those important documents we all rely on. A little upkeep goes a long way in helping mail carriers do their job safely and on time.

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A Small Fix Makes a Big Difference

The idea behind the week is pretty practical. Over time, weather and daily use take a toll, and most people don’t notice until something starts to go wrong.

That’s why USPS sets aside this time each year to encourage homeowners—especially those with curbside, post-mounted mailboxes—to take a closer look.

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As Postmaster General David Steiner put it, the mailbox is more than just a box at the curb. It’s a connection point between neighbors, families, and the wider world, delivering everything from birthday cards to official paperwork.

"A well-maintained mailbox isn’t just about curb appeal; it’s a partnership in efficiency and precision, helping our carriers continue to deliver for you – every day.”

READ MORE: Mailbox Damaged by a Snowplow in NY? Who Pays to Replace It

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Quick mailbox checklist

You don’t need a full weekend project to make improvements. A few small fixes can make a real difference:

Tighten things up: Check hinges and screws to make sure the door opens and closes properly.

Check hinges and screws to make sure the door opens and closes properly. Freshen it up: A quick coat of paint can cover rust or peeling surfaces and extend its life.

A quick coat of paint can cover rust or peeling surfaces and extend its life. Keep it steady: Make sure the post is firmly planted and not leaning or wobbly.

Make sure the post is firmly planted and not leaning or wobbly. Make it readable: House numbers should be clear and easy to spot from the street.

It’s a small effort, but it helps keep neighborhoods looking better and mail moving without a hitch.