Time To Give Your Mailbox Some Love This Mailbox Improvement Week

Time To Give Your Mailbox Some Love This Mailbox Improvement Week

Ralf Geithe

Mailbox Improvement Week is Here

Think of it as a quick seasonal check-in for one of the most overlooked parts of your home. From May 18–24, 2026, the United States Postal Service (USPS) is marking Mailbox Improvement Week, and the message is simple: take a few minutes to make sure your mailbox is in good shape.

It might not seem like a big deal, but a sturdy, clearly marked mailbox helps keep everything moving smoothly—letters, packages, and those important documents we all rely on. A little upkeep goes a long way in helping mail carriers do their job safely and on time.

MichaelShivers
loading...

A Small Fix Makes a Big Difference

The idea behind the week is pretty practical. Over time, weather and daily use take a toll, and most people don’t notice until something starts to go wrong.

That’s why USPS sets aside this time each year to encourage homeowners—especially those with curbside, post-mounted mailboxes—to take a closer look.

96.9 WOUR logo
Get our free mobile app

As Postmaster General David Steiner put it, the mailbox is more than just a box at the curb. It’s a connection point between neighbors, families, and the wider world, delivering everything from birthday cards to official paperwork.

"A well-maintained mailbox isn’t just about curb appeal; it’s a partnership in efficiency and precision, helping our carriers continue to deliver for you – every day.”

READ MORE: Mailbox Damaged by a Snowplow in NY? Who Pays to Replace It

Comstock
loading...

Quick mailbox checklist

You don’t need a full weekend project to make improvements. A few small fixes can make a real difference:

  • Tighten things up: Check hinges and screws to make sure the door opens and closes properly.
  • Freshen it up: A quick coat of paint can cover rust or peeling surfaces and extend its life.
  • Keep it steady: Make sure the post is firmly planted and not leaning or wobbly.
  • Make it readable: House numbers should be clear and easy to spot from the street.

It’s a small effort, but it helps keep neighborhoods looking better and mail moving without a hitch.

These Are Items That Are Prohibited or Restricted To Mail By USPS

 

Filed Under: usps, Utica News
Categories: TSM