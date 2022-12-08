Magical Christmas Lights Show in Rome Will Bring Out Your Inner Child

There are holiday displays, then there's a Christmas experience that takes you back to your childhood at one home in Rome.

Brian Seymour and his daughter Taelynn create a magical Christmas lights show every year that is like no other in the area. "I started the display as a way to show my daughter a simple act of kindness can go a long way," said Seymour. "She helps set up the displays and I use her child eyes to tell me what works best."

Feel Like a Kid

The home on Seville Road in Rome has lights synchronized to music that will make you feel like a kid again. Seymour spent hours programming all the Christmas classics, from Rudolph, Frozen, Trans Siberian Orchestra and there's even a reading of Twas the Night Before Christmas.

"It not only brings out my inner child but people stop every night and connect to their childhood too, sharing memories. Behind every Christmas display is a story."

One year there was a little girl in the neighborhood who went to the display every night. "She wouldn't go to bed until she watched the lights."

See: Fairytale Santa's Village Grows at Rome Home

Make New Memories

Seymour hopes if only for a short time, people can leave any other problems in their life behind, and simply enjoy the magic of Christmas while sharing time with family and friends. "You can't save the world but maybe a simple act of kindness can change someone's day which means the world to them."

The display is at 6630 Seville Drive in Rome and runs Mondays through Thursdays from 6 PM to 9 PM, and Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30 PM to 9:30 PM. To listen just tune your radio to 87.9 and keep an eye out for Taelynn. She's always around handing out candy canes.

