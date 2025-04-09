Madison Family Fights to Save 4th-Generation Farm After Devastating Loss

A fourth-generation dairy farm in Central New York is facing heartbreaking challenges after a devastating disease outbreak swept through their barn, killing nearly half of their beloved cows.

The Madison County farm has been in the Fuess family since 1940, passed down through hard work, love, and tradition.

Now their legacy hangs in the balance — without help, it may be impossible to keep the farm and the families way of life alive.

More Than Lost Cows

The lost cows weren’t just a source of milk — they were the heart of the farm, the reason behind every gallon of milk, every slice of cheese, and every scoop of ice cream enjoyed by the community.

"This farm is more than a business to us," said Garth Fuess. "It’s our heritage, our way of life. We’ve poured our hearts into caring for the land and our animals, working before the sun rises and long after it sets."

Costly Rebuild

Rebuilding the herd is a huge expense, especially since the family says insurance and USDA grants were denied.

Each cow represents years of investment, and replacing even a few will cost tens of thousands. Despite cutting costs, without help, the farm’s future and legacy are at risk after this devastating loss.

Turning to Community

With empty stalls and broken hearts, the Fuess family is doing everything they can to save their farm and they are turning to the community.

"We’re humbly asking for your support to help us purchase new cows to continue this multi-generational farm. Every dollar raised will go directly toward investment into new animals."

A GoFundMe has been set up. Over 6 thousand has already been raised but the farm needs 300 thousand.

