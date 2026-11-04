After 136 Years, M. Lemp Jewelers Is Closing in Syracuse

It's been a tough week for longtime jewelry stores in Central New York. Just days after Engelbert's Jewelers announced it was closing its New Hartford Shopping Center location, another familiar name is preparing to call it quits.

M. Lemp Jewelers in downtown Syracuse is closing after 136 years in business.

That's a lot of birthdays, anniversaries, engagements, and Christmas presents!

Fourth-generation owner Don Lemp is ready to retire.

The store has been a Syracuse fixture since 1890, when his great-grandfather started the business.

READ MORE: Englebert's Jewelers Closing New Hartford Store

Four Generations and 136 Years of Memories

M. Lemp has called downtown Syracuse home throughout its history, with its current location at 300 South Warren Street. Over the years, the business became known for engagement rings, wedding bands, watches, custom jewelry, repairs, and special gifts.

READ MORE: Another New York Dairy Farm Closes Its Barn Doors After 112 Years

And it wasn't just about the jewelry. The store built relationships with customers, with some families returning generation after generation. That's quite a legacy for a local family business!

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Going Out of Business Sale Begins November 6

The store will begin its going-out-of-business sale Friday, November 6, with discounts of up to 70% off inventory. That includes diamonds, gold, engagement rings, watches, and giftware.

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Another Jewelry Store Closing in Central New York

The news follows Engelbert's Jewelers' announcement that it's closing its New Hartford Shopping Center location after nearly 40 years there. The good news for Engelbert's customers is that its downtown Rome location will remain open.

While Engelbert's will continue serving customers in Rome, M. Lemp's closing marks the end of a 136-year family business in Syracuse.

It's certainly the end of an era. And after more than a century of helping people mark life's special moments, M. Lemp Jewelers leaves behind quite a legacy.