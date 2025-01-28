More Country Coming to Lakeview in Syracuse This Summer

Credit - Think Stock/Canva

It may only be January but the summer concerts keep coming.

Another major country star will be making a stop in Central New York this June.

Scotty McCreey in Utica

The first concert of 2025 in Central New York is Scotty McCreery. He'll be in town for Valentine's Day weekend.

When: Saturday, February 15
Where: Stanley Theatre

Credit - Stanley Theater
Brantley Gilbert in Utica

Two months later it's Brantley Gilbert, who will bring the Tattoos Tour to Utica.

When: Friday, April 25
Where: Adirondack Bank Center

ADK Bank Center
Chris Stapleton All American Roadshow

Chris Stapleton and his All American Roadshow will stop in Albany to kick off the first day of summer.

When: Friday June 20
Where: MVP Arena in Albany

Getty Images
Ashely Cooke at The Haven

Ashely Cooke is coming to our place for a summer show.

When: Saturday, July 26th, 2025
Where: The Haven Wedding and Event Center

Credit - The Haven
Hippies & Cowboys Tour

Cody Jinks will bring the Hippies & Cowboys tour to Syracuse this summer.

When: August 17, 2025
Where: Empower FCU Amp at Lakeview in Syracuse

Getty Images for Stagecoach
Better in Boots Tour

Thomas Rhett is coming back to Lakeview for the first time since 2021 with his "Better in Boots" tour.

WHEN: Thursday, August 21, 2025 at 7:30 PM
WHERE: Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater in Syracuse

READ MORE: Lakeview Lawn Seating Change Won't Sit Well With Concert Goers

Jason Kempin, Getty Images
Full Throttle Tour

Jason Aldean is bringing his Full Throttle Tour with Nate Smith and Raelynn to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in May.

WHEN: May 25
WHERE: Broadview Stage at SPAC

Credit - Live Nation
"Country Song Came On" Tour

The latest country artist to join Cody Jinks and Thomas Rhett at Lakeview in Syracuse is Luke Bryan. The "Country Song Came On" tour features special guests George Birge, Ashland Craft and Adrien Nunez.

WHEN: Thursday, June 5
WHERE: Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 31 at 10 AM. But you can win them before you buy them with CRASH MY CALL!

Just text us your phone number and we'll call a lucky person every morning this week at 8AM. If you answer and say "Crash My Call," you WIN!

Credit - Live Nation
