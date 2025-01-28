More Country Coming to Lakeview in Syracuse This Summer
It may only be January but the summer concerts keep coming.
Another major country star will be making a stop in Central New York this June.
Scotty McCreey in Utica
The first concert of 2025 in Central New York is Scotty McCreery. He'll be in town for Valentine's Day weekend.
When: Saturday, February 15
Where: Stanley Theatre
Brantley Gilbert in Utica
Two months later it's Brantley Gilbert, who will bring the Tattoos Tour to Utica.
When: Friday, April 25
Where: Adirondack Bank Center
Chris Stapleton All American Roadshow
Chris Stapleton and his All American Roadshow will stop in Albany to kick off the first day of summer.
When: Friday June 20
Where: MVP Arena in Albany
Ashely Cooke at The Haven
Ashely Cooke is coming to our place for a summer show.
When: Saturday, July 26th, 2025
Where: The Haven Wedding and Event Center
Hippies & Cowboys Tour
Cody Jinks will bring the Hippies & Cowboys tour to Syracuse this summer.
When: August 17, 2025
Where: Empower FCU Amp at Lakeview in Syracuse
Better in Boots Tour
Thomas Rhett is coming back to Lakeview for the first time since 2021 with his "Better in Boots" tour.
WHEN: Thursday, August 21, 2025 at 7:30 PM
WHERE: Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater in Syracuse
Full Throttle Tour
Jason Aldean is bringing his Full Throttle Tour with Nate Smith and Raelynn to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in May.
WHEN: May 25
WHERE: Broadview Stage at SPAC
"Country Song Came On" Tour
The latest country artist to join Cody Jinks and Thomas Rhett at Lakeview in Syracuse is Luke Bryan. The "Country Song Came On" tour features special guests George Birge, Ashland Craft and Adrien Nunez.
WHEN: Thursday, June 5
WHERE: Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 31 at 10 AM. But you can win them before you buy them with CRASH MY CALL!
Just text us your phone number and we'll call a lucky person every morning this week at 8AM. If you answer and say "Crash My Call," you WIN!
