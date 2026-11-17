Another CNY Business Chapter Comes to a Close

Some local businesses become more than just a place to shop. They're part of the community, familiar faces, and a piece of the area's history.

That's what makes this latest closure bittersweet for customers who have been stopping by Lou's Bargain Barn for years.

The family behind the longtime Central New York lumber business has announced that the Bargain Barn in Rome will officially close its doors on February 1, 2027, as Louie gets ready to enjoy retirement.

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36 Years of Bargain Barn

The Bargain Barn first opened in 1990, when Louie started the business and spent the next 36 years building it into a special part of the family's operation.

"So much of what the Bargain Barn has become is because of the time, effort, and heart he has put into it."

But after 36 years, Louie has certainly earned the opportunity to slow down and enjoy the next chapter.

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Before the February 1 closing date, customers are being encouraged to stop in and take advantage of some pretty great closing deals. It's also an opportunity to say thank you and wish Louie well in retirement.

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The Lumber Business Isn't Going Anywhere

Even though the Bargain Barn is closing, the lumber business is continuing.

The family has served the community for 82 years, and another generation is ready to carry it forward. The sons will be taking the reins and expanding the lumber business as they carry on the family legacy.

Thirty-six years of the Bargain Barn and 82 years of the family lumber business is quite a history to look back on. And while February 1 will mark the end of one part of that story, it certainly isn't the end of the family's connection to the community.

"To our loyal customers, friends, and community: THANK YOU. Your support, friendships, and loyalty over the years have meant more to us than words can express."

So, if you've been meaning to stop by the Bargain Barn, you have until February 1 to get in there, check out the closing deals, and wish Louie a happy retirement.

Here's to Louie, 36 years of the Bargain Barn, 82 years of family business, and the next generation carrying it all forward.