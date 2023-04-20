Is This Yours? Lost Ring Found in Utica Looking for its Owner

Can you help us find the rightful owner of this precious lost ring?

We all know the gut-wrenching feeling of losing something we love. Whether it be because it was special to you, or your significant other is going to kill you for losing it... nobody wants to be in that person's shoes.

If you or someone you know lost this ring in Utica, your search is finally over.

Credit - Jill Limony Credit - Jill Limony loading...

Is This Yours?

A couple weeks ago, Jill Limony found this ring in her parking lot at the Globe Mill Lofts across from Varick Street. She reached out to everyone in her complex and even made a post on Facebook, but was unable to find the rings rightful owner.

After consulting with my "cursive experts" around the office... It appears the first two initials or letters on the ring are "L" and "A" (though that's obviously not how you write "A" in cursive). As for the third, it looks like it could either be "S" or "P".

But that's what we get for school's not teaching cursive writing in Elementary School anymore!

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Jill believes someone might have lost the ring during St. Patrick's Day, when they parked in her parking lot. Above is around where the ring was found.

Other Missing Rings

Credit - Jayden Carey via Facebook Credit - Jayden Carey via Facebook loading...

This ring is separate from the other wedding ring that went missing earlier this week. Jayden Carey lost hers Friday, April 7th somewhere between Utica and the New Hartford Walmart. She's looked for weeks, with no answers in sight.

Unfortunately she still hasn't found it, but is still keeping up hope that it'll show eventually.

Please let us know if you are the owner of Jill's ring OR end up finding Jayden's missing wedding ring. You can always help in our search by sharing this story on social media.

