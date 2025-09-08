If you attended the 2025 New York State Fair and happened to misplaced something along the way, there’s good news.

Where to Claim Your Lost Property

The New York State Police are currently holding onto a variety of lost property items that were found and turned in during the event. From phones and wallets to bags and other personal belongings, these items are safely secured at the State Police barracks in North Syracuse, waiting for their rightful owners to claim them.

If you think you may have lost something at the fair, it’s worth reaching out. The process is straightforward. First, you’ll need to call the State Police at 315-366-6000 to schedule a time to pick up your item. Be prepared to provide a detailed description of what you lost. The more specific you can be, the better your chances of being reunited with it. It also helps to have proof of ownership whenever possible. This could be identifying features, serial numbers, receipts, or any other details that show the item belongs to you.

What You Need to Get Your Item Back

When you arrive to pick up your lost property, you’ll need to present a valid photo ID. The State Police take security seriously, so these steps are in place to make sure lost items are returned safely to the right people. It’s a simple system, but it works. And the police urge anyone who lost something at the fair not to wait too long before reaching out.

All pickups take place at the State Police location in North Syracuse, which is at 101 North Constellation Way in Syracuse, New York. If you’re unsure whether your lost item made its way there, a quick call can save you a lot of worry and disappointment.

Mark Your Calendar for the 2026 Fair

Looking ahead, fair fans can already mark their calendars for next year. The 2026 Great New York State Fair will run from Wednesday, August 26th, through Monday, September 7th, which is Labor Day. The fairgrounds in Syracuse will be open daily at 9:00AM, offering another chance to enjoy rides, food, entertainment, and, hopefully, keep a closer eye on your belongings.

