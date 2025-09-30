When a little girl dropped her $50 birthday money, it could have been a ruined day, but a flood of generosity from Central New York turned it into a story of hope and human kindness.

Erin Seddon-Jones shared a small but heartfelt plea on a Rome community Facebook page: her daughter had dropped her $50 birthday money at the Rome Walmart, and she was hoping someone might turn it in. “I know it’s a long shot,” Erin wrote, “but hopefully some nice person will help? I left my name and number with customer service just in case.”

Community Steps In to Help

The response was immediate and heartwarming. Members of the community didn’t just offer words of encouragement, they offered money to make sure the girl still had a special birthday.

Dr. Mark Allen Russell kicked things off: “Let us get the Birthday $$ back…I'll start with $20.” Carl Dillman followed with another $20. Natalie Cataldo matched the two, adding $20, and Gary Paul matched her contribution. Others quickly joined in: Kyleigh Arnold $20, Amanda Doane $10–$15, Joshua McClain $10, and Erin Caitlin $20.

Erin Seddon-Jones was overwhelmed by the generosity. “Wow, thank you so much. I don’t even know how to respond,” she wrote.

Makayla Hyde added: “People like the ones donating money to someone who lost birthday money really just give me hope.”

In a world that can feel full of bad news, this small act of kindness proves the power of a caring community, and that sometimes, a little generosity can make a big difference.