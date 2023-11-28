Sabor de Nuevo: Authentic Mexican flavors have come to Central New York.

There's a new Mexican option in New Hartford. Los Amigos is a family-owned and operated restaurant that just opened its doors.

Mixed Reviews

The new restaurant is getting mixed reviews on Yelp.

Very open and wide ambiance. Very friendly service!! The salsa was amazing. The pork carnitas and burrito were amazing. The tacos were also very good. The establishment seasons the food. This is not bland food like many other Mexican restaurants. The Spanish rice was awesome. Great portions and reasonable. - Maestro L.

Food was ok and service was definitely slow but we do understand they just opened. The ambiance still has some work to be done to it. The plastic flags just don't speak to the customer that this is the place to come eat authentic Mexican food. - Tracy B

5.0 Facebook Rating

The Facebook reviews are all positive. The restaurant has a 5.0 rating.

I had the pleasure of trying their tacos, and they were a flavor explosion in every bite. The ingredients tasted fresh, and the seasoning was spot on. - Arlette

Try it For Yourself

You can try it out for yourself. Los Amigos is located at 8469 Seneca Turnpike. It's in the same plaza as Subway. And they have the menu right on the door. Just look at all those tasty options to choose from.

Los Amigos is open 7 days a week from 11 AM to 9 PM.

