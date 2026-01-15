If you’ve ever wondered what it feels like to fly down an Olympic ski jump chute, Upstate New York has one of the coolest winter thrills around — the Longest Toboggan Chute in the state.

What started as a converted Olympic ski jump in the 1960s has become a must‑do Adirondack winter experience, sending toboggans down a 30-foot-high ice‑covered chute and out onto Mirror Lake in Lake Placid. Depending on conditions, riders can slide more than 1,000 feet across the frozen surface before coming to a stop.

This attraction has been drawing locals and visitors alike for generations — big kids, little kids, and adults who are kids at heart all line up when winter really settles in.

When It Does Open

The chute opens once there’s enough thick, safe ice on Mirror Lake — traditionally around 12 inches — because the toboggans don’t stop on the chute itself, they slide right out onto the frozen lake.

That’s why opening can vary from year to year, sometimes as early as late December and other times not until early February.

For 2026, opening day is Saturday, January 17. Runs will be held from noon to 4 PM and again from 7 to 9 PM. After opening, the regular schedule will be Fridays 7–9 PM, Saturdays noon–4 PM & 7–9 PM, and Sundays noon–3 PM, weather permitting.

What to Expect

Unlimited slides during your session once it’s open.

Admission usually includes your toboggan (which fits 2–4 people).

Dress for winter! Boots and warm layers are a must, and durable pants like jeans are recommended over delicate ski wear because of the friction on the slide.

Where It’s At

The chute is located on Parkside Drive in Lake Placid, right next to the post office. Tickets are $10 for students and $20 for adults and are sold on a first-come come first-served basis. No cash is accepted. Cards only.

No tickets are sold in advance due to rapid changes in the weather.