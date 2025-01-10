Slide into winter fun on New York's longest toboggan chute.

What was once an Olympic ski jump chute is now a place for kids and kids at heart to fly down.

The Lake Placid Toboggan Chute has been a destination for thrill seekers since the 1960s. It was rebuilt from the ground up and went from a ski jump chute to a place for toboggans to glide down and out onto Mirror Lake.

Opening Day Varies

Since toboggans slide onto the frozen lake, the opening day varies each year. It's been as early as December 26 and as late as February before it's ready. "Generally we get operating around the first full weekend in January. We like to have 12 inches of good solid ice to ensure the safety of our guests," a town of North Elba official shared.

Toboggans fly down the ice-covered chute onto Mirror Lake. Depending on weather conditions toboggans can travel over 1,000 feet once they reach the lake.

With the recent stretch of frigid temperatures, the chute could be open soon.

Slide All You Want

When the chute eventually opens for the winter season, riders can can slide as much as they want during their scheduled time slot and admission covers a toboggan rental that can hold 2-4 people.

Don't forget to dress warm and wear winter boots. Durable pants, such as jeans are recommended. Expensive ski pants are not. "The friction created during the ride often wears through certain types of skiwear."

Ticket Prices

$20.00 for Adults

$10.00 for Students

The toboggan chute is located on Parkside Drive in Lake Placid, New York, next to the Post Office.

Get more details including when the chute opens and hours on the Town of Elba Facebook page.