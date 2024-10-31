Longest Christmas Light Display in the World Worth Drive from New York

Give yourself a gift this holiday season and make plans to see the longest Christmas lights festival in the world.

The annual Winter Festival of Lights spans 5 miles and it's totally worth the drive from New York.

Credit - WFOL

Winter Festival of Lights

Discover 51 nights of twinkling lights, larger-than-life displays, live entertainment, and fireworks in Niagara Falls.

An illumination light show “Sparkling Winter Lights” features everything winter has to offer. From gentle snowfalls and the aurora borealis gliding over snowy tundra, to blizzards and the frosted falls.

Photo Credit-Chris Empey © WFOL.com

Hot Chocolate Trail, Fireworks, Entertainment

A number of events are planned during the holiday season.

FREE indoor family entertainment at multiple host venues every weekend and nightly throughout the December holiday period

Special illumination of the Falls every night

Niagara Falls Hot Chocolate Trail

Free photos with Santa in December

Misty Kids Coloring Contest

Over a million visitors travel to Niagara Falls for the holidays to see the millions of lights and spectacular fireworks displays that began back in 1982.

Credit - WFOL

Lights Map

You can download a map of the light tour at Wfol.com.

The Festival of Lights is free but donations are suggested to help keep the festival running each year - $5 per person, $10 per car $1 bus tour.

Don't forget, if you're planning to travel to see the Festival of Lights this holiday, which is about a 4-hour drive from Utica, you'll need a passport or enhanced license to cross the border.

The Winter Festival of Lights runs from November 16, 2024, through January 5, 2025.

