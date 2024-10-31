Longest Christmas Light Display in the World Worth Drive from New York

Longest Christmas Light Display in the World Worth Drive from New York

Credit - WFOL

Give yourself a gift this holiday season and make plans to see the longest Christmas lights festival in the world.

The annual Winter Festival of Lights spans 5 miles and it's totally worth the drive from New York.

Credit - WFOL
loading...

Winter Festival of Lights

Discover 51 nights of twinkling lights, larger-than-life displays, live entertainment, and fireworks in Niagara Falls.

An illumination light show “Sparkling Winter Lights” features everything winter has to offer. From gentle snowfalls and  the aurora borealis gliding over snowy tundra, to blizzards and the frosted falls.

READ MORE: Rockin’ Around The Rockefeller: World Famous 2024 Tree Chosen

Photo Credit-Chris Empey © WFOL.com
loading...

Hot Chocolate Trail, Fireworks, Entertainment

A number of events are planned during the holiday season.

  • FREE indoor family entertainment at multiple host venues every weekend and nightly throughout the December holiday period
  • Special illumination of the Falls every night
  • Niagara Falls Hot Chocolate Trail
  • Free photos with Santa in December
  • Misty Kids Coloring Contest

READ MORE: All Aboard! Holiday Train Rolling Through New York to Spread Cheer & Fight Hunger

Over a million visitors travel to Niagara Falls for the holidays to see the millions of lights and spectacular fireworks displays that began back in 1982.

Credit - WFOL
loading...

Lights Map

You can download a map of the light tour at Wfol.com.

The Festival of Lights is free but donations are suggested to help keep the festival running each year - $5 per person, $10 per car $1 bus tour.

READ MORE: Be Hero of the Holidays With Secret to Juiciest Turkey You'll Ever Eat

Don't forget, if you're planning to travel to see the Festival of Lights this holiday, which is about a 4-hour drive from Utica, you'll need a passport or enhanced license to cross the border.

The Winter Festival of Lights runs from November 16, 2024, through January 5, 2025.

96.9 WOUR logo
Get our free mobile app

51 Nights of Twinkling Lights Makes Up World's Longest Christmas Display

Millions travel to Niagara Falls for the Winter Festival of Lights to see the more than 3 million lights and spectacular fireworks displays that run from November 16, 2024, through January 5, 2025.

Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

13 Most Upstate New York Christmas Tree Topperrs

Anyone can top a tree with a star or an angel. These 13 Christmas tree toppers are a sure way to tell you're from Upstate New York.

Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

 

 

Filed Under: niagara falls, Utica News
Categories: Christmas, TSM