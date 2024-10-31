Longest Christmas Light Display in the World Worth Drive from New York
Give yourself a gift this holiday season and make plans to see the longest Christmas lights festival in the world.
The annual Winter Festival of Lights spans 5 miles and it's totally worth the drive from New York.
Winter Festival of Lights
Discover 51 nights of twinkling lights, larger-than-life displays, live entertainment, and fireworks in Niagara Falls.
An illumination light show “Sparkling Winter Lights” features everything winter has to offer. From gentle snowfalls and the aurora borealis gliding over snowy tundra, to blizzards and the frosted falls.
Hot Chocolate Trail, Fireworks, Entertainment
A number of events are planned during the holiday season.
- FREE indoor family entertainment at multiple host venues every weekend and nightly throughout the December holiday period
- Special illumination of the Falls every night
- Niagara Falls Hot Chocolate Trail
- Free photos with Santa in December
- Misty Kids Coloring Contest
Over a million visitors travel to Niagara Falls for the holidays to see the millions of lights and spectacular fireworks displays that began back in 1982.
Lights Map
You can download a map of the light tour at Wfol.com.
The Festival of Lights is free but donations are suggested to help keep the festival running each year - $5 per person, $10 per car $1 bus tour.
Don't forget, if you're planning to travel to see the Festival of Lights this holiday, which is about a 4-hour drive from Utica, you'll need a passport or enhanced license to cross the border.
The Winter Festival of Lights runs from November 16, 2024, through January 5, 2025.
