Some good news for local schools and libraries here in Central New York. The Dollar General Literacy Foundation just handed out over $180,000 in grants across New York State. Several of those grants are right here in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley.

The grants are part of the Foundation’s largest single-day donation to date, totaling $13.2 million across the country. The focus? Helping people of all ages improve their reading and writing skills through community-based programs. It's all about a great education for all.

Locally, schools and libraries in Syracuse, Oriskany, Little Falls, Verona, Chittenango, and Cazenovia are among those awarded funds. From buying new books and software to upgrading technology or launching new programs, this funding is a welcome boost for educators and literacy advocates alike.

Here’s a quick look at who’s getting what in our region:

Syracuse (Onondaga County)

Recipient: Syracuse City Schools

Grant: $10,000

Oriskany (Oneida County)

Recipient: Oriskany Central School District

Grants: $10,000 and $3,000

Verona (Oneida County)

Recipient: Sherrill City School District

Grant: $3,000

Little Falls (Herkimer County)

Recipient: Little Falls Public Library

Grant: $9,250

Chittenango (Madison County)

Recipient: Sullivan Free Library

Grant: $2,600

Cazenovia (Madison County)

Recipient: Cazenovia Central School District

Grant: $3,000

These grants support efforts within 15 miles of a Dollar General store or distribution center and can be used to expand existing literacy programs or kick off new ones. Whether it’s helping adults prepare for GED exams, assisting ESL learners, or keeping kids reading over the summer, the goal is the same. More info, including the full list of New York grant recipients, is available at online here.

