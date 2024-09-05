National Retail Giant Shuts Down: All Stores to Close, Including 21 in New York

Another day, another national chain goes out of business, closing all stores, including 21 in New York State.

The last few years have been brutal for restaurants and businesses nationwide. Companies have been forced to close their doors and another is being added to the ever growing list.

JoAnn Fabrics, Bed Bath & Beyond, Rite Aid, Big Lots, Walgreens, and even Remington Arms in Ilion have all closed after using the B word. However, bankruptcy couldn't save one national chain that will soon be no more.

Credit - Getty Images/Think Stock/Canva Credit - Getty Images/Think Stock/Canva loading...

Say Goodbye to LL Flooring

A name change didn't help save Lumber Liquidator, now called LL Flooring. Filing bankruptcy in August and closing a number of stores, including the one in New Hartford, New York, didn't help the company either.

"This step is intended to provide LL Flooring with additional time and financial flexibility as we reduce our physical footprint and close certain stores while pursuing a going-concern sale of the rest of our business."

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Going out of Business

The extra time to find a buyer for the company hasn't panned out. "These discussions have not resulted in an offer that would maximize the value of LL Flooring," the company said in a statement.

Now, LL Flooring is left with no choice but to go out of business.

"It was determined that a sale of the Company’s individual assets, holding closing sales at our stores and winding down the business will deliver the most value to its creditors."

Over 200 stores will close, 21 of them in New York State, leaving thousands of workers without a job.

21 New York Locations

Albany

Bronx

Brooklyn

Cheektowaga

Elmira

Freeport

Greece

Hauppauge

Johnson City

Medford

Middletown

New Hartford

New York City

Orchard Park

Riverhead

Rochester

Syracuse

Staten Island

Wappingers Falls

Westbury

Yonkers

Get our free mobile app