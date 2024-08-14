Another Central New York business bites the dust after the company filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

It has been a brutal few years for restaurants and businesses across the country. National chains have been forced to close their doors and another is being added to the growing list.

JoAnn Fabrics, Bed Bath & Beyond, Rite Aid, Big Lots, Walgreens, and even Remington Arms in Ilion have all closed up after using the B word.

Credit - Getty Images/Think Stock/Canva Credit - Getty Images/Think Stock/Canva loading...

Say Goodbye to LL Flooring

A name change didn't help save Lumber Liquidators. The company, now called LL Flooring, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to close 94 locations in 31 states, including 4 in New York.

"This step is intended to provide LL Flooring with additional time and financial flexibility as we reduce our physical footprint and close certain stores while pursuing a going-concern sale of the rest of our business."

The store in the Orchard Plaza in New Hartford is one of the 4 New York locations affected. It'll close 6 years after opening under the Lumber Liquidators name.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

New York LL Flooring Closings

In addition to the New Hartford location, 3 more stores will be closed in New York, but all downstate. Two in Long Island and one in Staten Island are on the chopping block.

Medford, NY

New Hartford, NY

Staten Island, NY

Westbury, NY

Get our free mobile app