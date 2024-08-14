Another Bankruptcy Closes 94 Stores, 4 in New York

Another Bankruptcy Closes 94 Stores, 4 in New York

Credit - Think Stock/Canva

Another Central New York business bites the dust after the company filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

It has been a brutal few years for restaurants and businesses across the country. National chains have been forced to close their doors and another is being added to the growing list.

JoAnn FabricsBed Bath & BeyondRite Aid, Big Lots, Walgreens, and even Remington Arms in Ilion have all closed up after using the B word.

READ MORE: Big Lots Closing More Stores, 10 in New York

Credit - Getty Images/Think Stock/Canva
loading...

Say Goodbye to LL Flooring

A name change didn't help save Lumber Liquidators. The company, now called LL Flooring, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to close 94 locations in 31 states, including 4 in New York.

"This step is intended to provide LL Flooring with additional time and financial flexibility as we reduce our physical footprint and close certain stores while pursuing a going-concern sale of the rest of our business."

READ MORE:  Over 3,000 Stores Closing Their Doors in 2024

The store in the Orchard Plaza in New Hartford is one of the 4 New York locations affected. It'll close 6 years after opening under the Lumber Liquidators name.

Google Maps
loading...

New York LL Flooring Closings

In addition to the New Hartford location, 3 more stores will be closed in New York, but all downstate. Two in Long Island and one in Staten Island are on the chopping block.

Medford, NY
New Hartford, NY
Staten Island, NY
Westbury, NY

96.9 WOUR logo
Get our free mobile app

13 Restaurants & Businesses That Closed in 2023

Retirement and consolidation are just some of the reasons we've lost several restaurants and businesses in Central New York in 2023.

Here are 13 locations that are no more.

Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Filed Under: new hartford, closing, bankruptcy, Utica News
Categories: TSM

More From 96.9 WOUR