Liverpool, New York Just Got Some Pretty Big Bragging Rights

If you live in Central New York, you probably already know there’s something special about the people around here. Now, Reader’s Digest has officially agreed.

The national magazine has named Liverpool, New York, its 2026 Nicest Place in America, recognizing the village for its volunteerism, generosity, and the way neighbors show up for one another.

The village may be small, but the stories behind the honor are anything but.

Reader’s Digest highlighted Liverpool’s Ralph Rotella, who has donated more than 300,000 pairs of shoes to people in need. The story also shines a light on a volunteer organization helping neighbors with everything from home repairs to other everyday needs—and how people coming together can make a real difference in their community.

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And There's Plenty to Love About Liverpool

Of course, being nice isn't the only reason people love Liverpool.

You've got beautiful Onondaga Lake in your backyard, with miles of trails for walking, biking, and enjoying the outdoors. It's also home to the Salt Museum, giving visitors a little history along with the lake views.

And you're just minutes from everything Syracuse has to offer, including SU sports, concerts, and Destiny USA, one of the area's biggest shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations.

It's Not Just Liverpool

Liverpool getting this recognition shines a light on something that's easy to forget when New York is mentioned.

There is SO much more to New York State than the Big Apple.

New York City is great for the glitz and glamour, the shows, the restaurants, the shopping, and a weekend visit. But Upstate New York is where people call home.

There are a LOT of good people here.

People who will stop to help. People who volunteer. People who donate. People who show up when someone needs them.

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You don't always get that feeling in the middle of a city where everyone is rushing past you, honking their horns, bumping into you and, most of the time, walking with their nose buried in their phones.

Because Upstate New York Has a Lot to Offer

Maybe the next time someone says “New York,” we can remind them there's more to this state than Manhattan skyscrapers.

There are lakes, mountains, small towns, neighborhoods, local businesses, front porches, community events, and, most importantly, people who still look out for the people around them.

Big state. Big hearts. And lots of nice people who are proud to call Upstate New York home.