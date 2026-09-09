Get ready to spice up your weekend at the Mohawk Valley Garlic and Herb Festival.

The annual event is returning to Little Falls Saturday September 12th.

This popular Central New York event brings together artisans and local food producers for a day of pungent perfection.

Event Details

Whether you are a dedicated foodie looking for unique culinary flavors or an aspiring gardener the Mohawk Valley Garlic and Herb Festival is back at Canal Place in Little Falls.

You can chat directly with farmers to learn about the best local growing techniques and the benefits of incorporating fresh produce into your favorite recipes.

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Event Hours: 10a until 5p.

Location: Canal Place, Little Falls

There is a suggested donation of $5 per person or $15 per group, but the event is free to attend.

Event coordinators say there are shuttles from designated parking areas available.

Those shuttle bus lots include Veteran's Park on Loomis Street, Salada and Mohawk Medical on the Industrial Parkway and Feldmeier & Vincent's Manufacturing on East Mill Street in Little Falls.

Live music featuring One Day Escape and Beautiful Losers playing all day long.

New This Year

While stocking up on fresh herbs and seed garlic is the main draw, this year brings some fresh excitement to the festival streets.

A standout addition for 2026 is "Once Upon a Thyme," a special presentation brought to the event by The Art Thing Collaborative.

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Beyond the new exhibits, families can enjoy a full lineup of entertainment, including live music performances, pumpkin painting activities, and complimentary horse and carriage rides through the historic district.

Event Donations

As mentioned earlier, the Mohawk Valley Garlic and Herb Festival is free to attend, but there are suggested donations of $5 per person. Coordinators say those donations are used for a variety places associated with the event.

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Half of the donations will be passed onto local non-profits, while the other half is split up into funding the music and other event expenses.