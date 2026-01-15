On a freezing January morning in Little Falls, a quick-thinking passerby, a pair of brave first responders, and one very lucky dog all came together for a rescue that could’ve ended much differently.

How the Incident Unfolded in Little Falls

According to New York State Police, the call came in just before 9AM on January 10th, when someone walking through the Industrial Park near the barge canal noticed a woman and her dog in serious trouble. The woman had been out for a walk with her Labrador–Bernese Mountain Dog when the dog wandered too close to the icy water and suddenly broke through. Instinct took over, and without thinking twice, she went in after her dog. Unfortunately, the ice couldn’t hold her weight either, and she fell in as well.

First Responders Jump Into Action

By the time emergency crews arrived, both the woman and the dog were in the frigid water. The Little Falls Fire Department and officers from the Little Falls Police Department were able to reach the woman and get her safely back to shore. But her dog was still out there, struggling to stay afloat in the icy canal, and things were starting to look bad. Police later said the dog was beginning to submerge, which meant time was running out.

Bodycam Captures the Dramatic Rescue

That’s when New York State Trooper Michael Szarek stepped in. Bodycam video shows him tossing a rescue rope toward the dog, hoping it could grab on. The dog tried, but between the cold, the water, and sheer panic, it just couldn’t get a good grip. With no time left to waste, Trooper Szarek and Officer Austin from the Little Falls Police Department made the call that probably saved the dog’s life: they went into the water.

The two officers carefully made their way out, reached the dog, and pulled it to safety. Within moments, the dog was back on solid ground, reunited with its very relieved owner. Both the woman and her dog were checked out and, thankfully, neither suffered any serious injuries.

It’s one of those moments that reminds you just how far first responders are willing to go, even when it means putting themselves in danger, to protect both people and their pets. Dogs are family, and in that moment, these officers treated that pup exactly the same way they would have treated a person in distress.

