Central New York’s Cheesiest Festival Returns With A Big Party
As the fall colors start to roll, Little Falls is getting ready for something big.
A Decade of Cheese in Little Falls
The 10th annual Little Falls Cheese Festival will take place on Saturday, October 4th, and organizers say this year’s celebration will be bigger, louder, and cheesier than ever.
According to MyLittleFalls.com, what started as a small, local gathering has turned into one of the most popular fall festivals in the region, drawing cheese lovers from all across New York and beyond. Nearly 65 vendors are signed up this year, about half of them cheesemakers, so visitors can sample and buy directly from the folks who actually make the cheese.
Teri Chace, who heads the Cheese Festival Committee, said the festival has “taken on a life of its own.” People come back year after year, some even using it as an annual reunion with friends. One group of college classmates meets in Little Falls every October, renting an Airbnb, shopping up and down Main Street, and making the festival their yearly tradition.
What’s New at the 10th Anniversary Festival
This year’s 10th anniversary adds a few extra layers of fun. The day kicks off with the Cheesy 5K at 8AM, followed by a second-line parade led by Kevin Hughes and his Extra-Sharp Band at 10AM. The parade will march the length of Main Street and back.
Food is getting a boost too. Organizers have added more trucks and booths to cut down on lines, with everything from Riggies and Greens to crepes, waffles, and barbecue. Local restaurants will also serve food outside, so festival-goers can make a whole day of it. And for those who don’t want the fun to end at 5PM, Rock Valley Brewing Company will host a special after-party called “Rhythm and Rinds,” featuring live music, local drinks, and even cheese boxes from the New York State Cheese Council.
Don't forget- The 10th annual Little Falls Cheese Festival runs Saturday, October 4th, from 10AM to 5PM on Main Street. For full details, visit MyLittleFalls.com.
