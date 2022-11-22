Teepees Light Up for Peace This Holiday in Central New York
The lighted teepees are returning for the holiday season.
The Oneida Indian Nation is bringing back the Passage of Peace. Ten multicolored illuminated teepees are set up near the New York State Thruway for all to see.
Teepee Meanings
Seven of the teepees are located on the westbound side of I-90 and represent the Oneida people’s commitment to doing all things for the benefit of the Seventh Generation.
Three of the ten teepees are located on the eastbound side of the highway and represent the Oneida Indian Nation’s three clans - Turtle, Wolf, and Bear.
Peace & Unity Tree
A thirty-foot white pine tree illuminated in white is also part of the installation and symbolizes the Great White Pine, a symbol of peace and unity among the Oneida people since time immemorial.
Orange Teepees
Two teepees will be illuminated in orange, the color used by advocates during the National Day of Remembrance for Indian Boarding Schools.
“The Passage of Peace allows us to share a message of peace with all who visit our ancestral homelands while raising awareness about important issues like the long-lasting negative impact of boarding schools on Native people,” said Ray Halbritter, Oneida Indian Nation Representative.
The Passage of Peace will stay lit through the holiday season.