Teepees Light Up for Peace This Holiday in Central New York

The lighted teepees are returning for the holiday season.

The Oneida Indian Nation is bringing back the Passage of Peace. Ten multicolored illuminated teepees are set up near the New York State Thruway for all to see.

Credit - Oneida Indian Nation Credit - Oneida Indian Nation loading...

Teepee Meanings

Seven of the teepees are located on the westbound side of I-90 and represent the Oneida people’s commitment to doing all things for the benefit of the Seventh Generation.

Three of the ten teepees are located on the eastbound side of the highway and represent the Oneida Indian Nation’s three clans - Turtle, Wolf, and Bear.

Credit - Oneida Indian Nation Credit - Oneida Indian Nation loading...

Peace & Unity Tree

A thirty-foot white pine tree illuminated in white is also part of the installation and symbolizes the Great White Pine, a symbol of peace and unity among the Oneida people since time immemorial.

Credit - Oneida Indian Nation Credit - Oneida Indian Nation loading...

Orange Teepees

Two teepees will be illuminated in orange, the color used by advocates during the National Day of Remembrance for Indian Boarding Schools.

“The Passage of Peace allows us to share a message of peace with all who visit our ancestral homelands while raising awareness about important issues like the long-lasting negative impact of boarding schools on Native people,” said Ray Halbritter, Oneida Indian Nation Representative.

The Passage of Peace will stay lit through the holiday season.

Passage of Peace Teepees Honor Native Americans The Passage of Peace is 10 illuminated teepees on Oneida Indian Nation Land to recognize the Western Tribal Nations and the challenge Native Americans face. They are on display near Exit 33 off I-90 through the New Year.

Longest Christmas Lights Display in the World a Short Drive from CNY Millions travel to Niagara Falls for the Winter Festival of Lights to see the more than 3 million lights and spectacular fireworks displays that run from November 12, 2022, through February 20, 2023.

11 Christmas Towns in New York to Get You in the Holiday Spirit New York City may be home to the Rockefeller Christmas tree but there are several small towns and villages that will get you in the holiday spirit with all the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple.