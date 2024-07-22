Deadly Outbreak Kills 2, Hits New York Hardest

A bacteria outbreak that has killed two people is hitting New York the hardest. Dozens more have been hospitalized.

28 illness in 12 states have been reported, 7 in New York from a Listeria outbreak. The two deaths were in Illinois and New Jersey.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) says the true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. "This is because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for Listeria."

Listeria Side Effects

Listeria is a bacteria that is especially harmful for women who are pregnant, seniors older than 65, or anyone with weakened immune systems.

The symptoms usually begin about 2 weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria. However, the CDC says it may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after.

If anyone experiences the following symptoms they are asked to call their healthcare provider right away:

Fever

Muscle aches

Tiredness

Headache

Stiff neck

Confusion

Loss of balance

Seizures

Listeria can cause pregnancy loss, premature birth, serious illness or death in newborns.

Outbreak Source

Deli meat may be to blame or the outbreak. Several people who have gotten sick are reporting eating meats they had sliced at deli counters.

There's no word yet on the specific meat that may be contaminated. Investigators are continuing to collect information to narrow it down.

Local or state health officials may contact anyone who has listeria to find out what they ate in the month before they got sick.

The CDC says Listeria spreads easily among deli equipment, surfaces, hands and food and needs to killed in heat.

"Refrigeration does not kill Listeria, but reheating to a high enough temperature before eating will kill any germs that may be on these meats."

