If you’ve picked up a pre-packaged chicken fettuccine alfredo meal from Walmart recently, you might want to double-check your fridge.

FreshRealm, a company with facilities in California, Georgia, and Indiana, is voluntarily recalling several ready-to-eat chicken fettuccine alfredo products over concerns they may be linked to a Listeria outbreak. These meals were sold in New York stores, and nationwide Walmart locations. They were sold under the “Marketside” and “Home Chef” labels and include various sizes of pasta dishes with chicken, broccoli, and creamy Alfredo sauce.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), alongside the CDC and FDA, is currently investigating the outbreak. As of June 17th, 17 people in 13 states have been affected. Tragically, the illness has been linked to three deaths and one fetal loss. Investigators say the Listeria strain found in those affected matches one found in a sample from a FreshRealm facility earlier this year. While that particular batch was held back and destroyed, other products may have entered the market and reached consumers.

Which Chicken Alfredo Products Were Recalled?

The specific products being recalled include:

- 32.8 oz. Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo (best-by date 06/27/25 or earlier)

- 12.3 oz. Marketside Chicken Alfredo with Broccoli (best-by date 06/26/25 or earlier)

- 12.5 oz. Home Chef Heat & Eat Chicken Alfredo (best-by date 06/19/25 or earlier)

All recalled packages have USDA inspection marks and establishment numbers like “EST. P-50784,” “EST. P-47770,” or “EST. P-47718.” If you have one of these, don’t take any chances—throw it out or return it to the store.

Who Is Most at Risk from This Outbreak?

Listeria is no joke. While anyone can get sick, it’s particularly dangerous for pregnant women, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems:

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. People in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food."

Where to Get Official Updates and Help

To stay safe, make sure to reheat all premade meals. If you think you might’ve eaten something contaminated and are feeling unwell, don’t wait—see a doctor. You can read the full FSIS alert and get updates on the investigation here: FSIS Chicken Alfredo Recall & Listeria Outbreak.

