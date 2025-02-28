Staggering List of Collapsed Buildings in Central New York This Winter

More than 100 homes, barns and businesses in Central New York have suffered collapses under the massive snow this winter.

West Leyden:

-Trading Post (old Grange Hall)

-Red Barn by the pond on Route 26

-Mike Martin’s barn

-Statzer Road horse barn

-Meyer/Dohrn horse barn.

Ava:

-Stills old sawmill building

-L. Seymours Barn

-B. Belivich Barn

-Point Rock Road roof collapse/house fire

-Tuffy Road Barn

-Beartown Rd Barn

-Point Rock Fish and Game Club

-Vary Road Barn

Tollcottville:

-Farmers Barn with Cows

Boonville:

-Pole Barn behind VFW Post

-Pitts greenhouse

-Rt 12 Kirk Herse, Barn

Forestport:

-Barn

-Boat Storage

-Church

Camden:

-Camden Life Center Garage

-Village of Camden Salt shed

-10690 Florence Hill Road

-Skinner Settlement Road, B. Mellons Barn

-Skinner Settlement Road barn

-B. And Lace secondary barn

-Wolcott Hill Road barn

-River Road garage & horse barn

-Wolcott Hill Road Rosemary's Garage

-Waldron Rd, Barn

-Lucky Shots Bowling Alley

-Waldron Rd house

-Waldron Rd Barn

-Howd Rd Garage

-70 Liberty Street trailer

-County Route 37 garage

-2 buildings at K&S lumber

-Morey Dairy barn on Dutch Road

-Harden Farms barn roof, Route 13

-Rowell General Store Rt 13

-Snyder Road front of chicken barn

-1 Garden Street partial bldg collapse

-Preston Hill Road large barn

-Mulholland Rd 2 car garage

-Wandell Rd garage

-Mexico Street House porch

McConnelsville:

-McConnelsville Rd Pole Barn

-Corner of Burton Rd & Rt 13 Philipson's barn.

-Golf View Dr/Kimball Rd building collapse

Blossvale:

-Garage on Kimball Rd

-Herder Rd Garage

-Kimball Rd Garage

-Oswego Rd Garage

-Deeley 20x30 storage

-Oswego Rd 20x30 storage

-8889 Blossvale Rd house collapse

-Blossvale Rd farm

-Yager Rd barn

Taberg/ Annsville:

-Old Hotel on Main Street

-Cold storage pole barn building

-Yorkland Road Storage Shed

-Two of Spock’s Barns

-One of Roy's Buildings (Broskis barn)

-Blossvale McConnellsville whispering pine pole barn

-Church Street Garage

-Harosia Farm, Slater road pole barn

-Fireman’s field pole barn

-Glenmore Road Nobis Cow Barn

-Glenmore Rd second Nobis barn

-Glenmore Rd Zavaros old barn & garage

-Glenmore Rd motorhome/RV port

-Glenmore Rd trailer porch

-Glenmore Rd new building on farm

-Annsville Fireman’s Field building

-Slater Rd Howard Mann's barn

-French Town Road R.E. Proper garage

-Amos on Rt 69

-Wilson Rd West part of a house roof

-Blake Rd part of Bruggerman's Farm

-Carlisle Rd old barn and Garage

-Meadows Rd Barn

-Rt 285 2 garages between Thompson Corners & Taberg

-5442 Lee Center Taberg Rd Barn with cows

Williamstown:

-IW Omega Wire Manufacturing company

-Fellowship Hall of Ranch of Hope Church

-St Patrick’s church

-Amish Saw mill, Foil Rd

-Haladin's old greenhouse

-Building at Old Platt Sawmill rt 13

-CC road Hardwood Transformations

-CC Road The Old Saw Mill

Town of Western:

-Pole Barn

-Town Pavillion

-Western Fabrication Fazekas Industries

-McCormick Rd Barn with cows

Town of Lee:

-Barn

Lee Center:

-Pederson cow barn with cows inside

-Marsh Road at Hawkins Corners Road Barn collapse with cows inside.

Palermo:

-Macintosh Box and Pallet (County Route 4)

Florence:

-Rehm Rd Horse barn

-Taberg Florence Rd Barn

-Hayes Rd Barn

-Garage between Thompson Corners and Main Street

-Florence Hill Road Homer Dale's barn & equipment shed

Barneveld:

-Dan Hudon’s Rt. 12

-Fire Station & Sub station

Redfield:

-Hayloft Pub

Westdale:

-Amboy Rd. Lamb's quarter horse barn

-Rowell's feed barn

Barnevald:

-Fire department

West Monroe:

-Dairy Barn near houses trucking

-Garage next to Mallory Store

Constantia:

-Salt Rd 60 x 70 metal barn

North Bay:

-Mulholland Rd Garage

West Dale:

-Miller Rd Large Pole Barn

-Behind Rowell's store, small out building

West Monroe:

-Rupracht's red steel garage on CR 84

Cleveland:

-Sawmill used for storage

Mexico:

-Weber Barn

-White house across from High School

Parish:

-Hong Kong Rd storage barn

-Hong Kong Rd storage barn #2

New Haven:

-Parkhurst Barn on Rt 1

Rome:

2nd street: house roof

Herkimer:

Miners Table

Helping Hands Kits

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oneida County has created 'Helping Hands' kits (hats, gloves, shovels, water, shelf stable food, and more) to help those impacted by the harsh winter weather.

If you are interested in contributing items for the kits, donations can be dropped off at the CCE Oneida County Office at 121 Second Street in Oriskany.

If you are in need or know of someone in need you can contact Celeste Oppito at cmo95@cornell.edu or (315) 736 - 3394 ext. 111.

The Ag Team has also created a Disaster Resource Information Folder to help anyone who has been affected by this winter weather and to prepare for any future disasters.

Equipment & Service Help

Hodge Creek Earth & Site Development, a demolition and excavation company is stepping up to help everyone who has suffered a collapse under the heavy snow.

"Our hearts at Hodge Creek are heavy with all the unfortunate building collapses, especially for our Agricultural community. My wife and I have decided to offer our equipment and services at discounted rates to farms, businesses, and individuals in the clean up process that will be needed in the near future."

If anyone is in need of clean up of any damaged structures reach out to Hodge Creek Earth & Site Development.

If you know of a collapse that is not on the list email Polly@bigfrog104.com.

