Hakuna Matata. What a wonderful phrase. Have no worries when you dine at a magical Lion King-inspired rooftop patio just a few hours from Central New York.

Cava Restaurant transforms its dining area throughout the year. From Willy Wonka's chocolate factory and Cinderella's Carriage to Harry Potter and the Hogwarts Express. But in the summer, the rooftop patio turns into an enchanting fairytale.

It's seen Alice travel from Wonderland and Peter Pan fly in from Neverland.

Circle of Life

This year all the animals are coming out of the jungle. Cava is celebrating the circle of life with a Lion King themed patio. There's Simba, Rafiki, Mufasa, Pumbaa, and Timon to greet you when you walk in.

Welcome to the Jungle

Once you enter, you're surrounded by the jungle. The retractable roof and side awnings even allow you to enjoy a meal without worrying about the weather. When the sun begins to set, the in-floor heating keeps you warm, and the views are stunning.

Christmas at Cava

If you think the spring and summer transformations are stunning, you should check it out during the holiday season.

Each room is decked out in different themes. From the Sugar Plum Fairy and Cinderella to the North Pole, there are decorations at every turn.

Delicious Food Too

Cava is not only known for its stunning dining room displays but the fine dining Italian restaurant is also known for delicious food. From steak, chicken, seafood, and pasta, to the raw bar, guests come from miles around to enjoy the atmosphere and the menu.

Rave Reviews

Cava Restaurant is in Southington Connecticut, but it's totally worth the trip from Central New York. It first opened in 2008 and has been garnering rave reviews from critics and guests ever since.

Reservations Recommended

Reservations are highly encouraged, especially during the holiday season.

Cava Restaurant is at 1615 West Street in Southington Connecticut, 3.5 hours from Utica. If you can get a reservation, it's worth the drive. Just make a weekend out of it.

Learn more and check out the menu of this road trip-worthy dining experience at Cavact.com.

