The New York State Fair concert lineup is almost complete. Guess who just got announced?

“What!” Platinum-selling hip-hop icon Lil Jon will be performing live at Suburban Park on Tuesday, August 26 at 8:00 PM.

“Over the last few years, hip hop has been one of our biggest draws and we’re excited to have an artist the caliber of Lil Jon who has created some of the most memorable sing-a-longs of the last 20 years," said Julie LaFave, Fair Director.

The NYS Fair concert lineup is almost set, with just one Suburban Park show left to be announced for Friday, August 29, plus a few more performances coming to Chevy Court.

2025 New York State Fair

The 2025 New York State Fair runs from August 20 through September 1 at the fairgrounds in Syracuse.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online by visiting The Great New York State Fair’s website.

Admission & Parking Prices

Admission: Tickets are $8 each. Anyone 65 years old and older, and children 12 years old and under get in for free.

Frequent Fairgoer: Tickets are available for a $25 but must be purchased online. This allows you to enter The Fair once a day, every day.

Parking: $12 per vehicle in any of the Fair’s public lots.

Trams & Shuttles

Trams will run continuously, stopping at 10 stops from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM every day.

Dedicated ADA shuttle runs between the Gray Accessible Parking lot, located outside Gate 10, to Tram Stop #3 at the rear entrance of the Horticulture Building will also run from 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM each day.

The New York State Fair runs from Wednesday, August 20 through Labor Day, September 1.

Take a look at the entertainment lineup that's been already announced....so far.