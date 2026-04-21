When the Sky Gets a Little Too Bright

If you’ve ever left a porch light on overnight without thinking twice, you’re definitely not alone. But right now—during peak migration season—that small habit can have a much bigger impact than most of us realize.

New York State officials are asking residents to take a simple step: turn the lights off at night to help protect migrating birds.

David Billington/Unsplash David Billington/Unsplash loading...

Why It Matters More Than You’d Think

Every spring, thousands—actually, millions—of birds travel through New York under the cover of darkness. They rely on the stars to guide them.

The problem is, all the artificial light we use—floodlights, office buildings glowing all night, even backyard lighting—can throw them completely off course.

READ MORE: Guide to Hummingbird Migration in CNY — Map Included

Instead of continuing their journey, birds can become disoriented and drawn toward the light. That confusion often ends in collisions with buildings or exhaustion.

Ashkan Pfhort8/Unsplash Ashkan Pfhort8/Unsplash loading...

A Small Shift with a Big Impact

That’s where the “Lights Out” effort comes in.

From April 15 through May 31, New York State buildings are cutting non-essential outdoor lighting from 11 PM until dawn. The same will happen again during fall migration.

Get our free mobile app

It’s not just for state buildings—homeowners can play a role too. Turning off outdoor lights, closing blinds, and even being mindful of indoor lighting can make a difference. Bonus: it can also lower your energy bill.

Channel 82/Unsplash Channel 82/Unsplash loading...

Helping Wildlife Starts at Home

If you’re someone who enjoys the outdoors—or even just appreciates seeing birds around your yard—this is an easy way to give back.

Planting native trees and plants, removing invasive species, and making windows more visible to birds are all simple ways to help create a safer environment.

This isn’t about doing something complicated. It’s about being a little more aware of what’s happening above us each night—and realizing that flipping a switch off can actually help keep those migration journeys on track.