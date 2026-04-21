Why “Lights Out” in New York Matters Right Now
When the Sky Gets a Little Too Bright
If you’ve ever left a porch light on overnight without thinking twice, you’re definitely not alone. But right now—during peak migration season—that small habit can have a much bigger impact than most of us realize.
New York State officials are asking residents to take a simple step: turn the lights off at night to help protect migrating birds.
Why It Matters More Than You’d Think
Every spring, thousands—actually, millions—of birds travel through New York under the cover of darkness. They rely on the stars to guide them.
The problem is, all the artificial light we use—floodlights, office buildings glowing all night, even backyard lighting—can throw them completely off course.
READ MORE: Guide to Hummingbird Migration in CNY — Map Included
Instead of continuing their journey, birds can become disoriented and drawn toward the light. That confusion often ends in collisions with buildings or exhaustion.
A Small Shift with a Big Impact
That’s where the “Lights Out” effort comes in.
From April 15 through May 31, New York State buildings are cutting non-essential outdoor lighting from 11 PM until dawn. The same will happen again during fall migration.
It’s not just for state buildings—homeowners can play a role too. Turning off outdoor lights, closing blinds, and even being mindful of indoor lighting can make a difference. Bonus: it can also lower your energy bill.
Helping Wildlife Starts at Home
If you’re someone who enjoys the outdoors—or even just appreciates seeing birds around your yard—this is an easy way to give back.
Planting native trees and plants, removing invasive species, and making windows more visible to birds are all simple ways to help create a safer environment.
This isn’t about doing something complicated. It’s about being a little more aware of what’s happening above us each night—and realizing that flipping a switch off can actually help keep those migration journeys on track.
Tips for First-Time Birders in Central New York
Gallery Credit: Unsplash/