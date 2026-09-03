Beyond The Books: The Surprising Power of Your Mid-York Library Card
If you think a library card is only good for checking out paperbacks, think again.
Across Oneida, Herkimer, and Madison counties, the Mid-York Library System offers a staggering array of perks that go far beyond traditional reading and all it takes to unlock them is a free library membership.
Do you still have your library card? Mines been through a lot but it still works.
Library of Things
Your card is practically a golden ticket to regional travel. Through local branches, people can check out free admission passes to state parks, nature centers, and popular attractions like the Rosamund Gifford Zoo.
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Beyond experiences, many member libraries host a "Library of Things," loaning out practical equipment ranging from mobile Wi-Fi hotspots and laptops to lawn games, ice skates, and STEAM activity kits for kids.
A Digital World
If you prefer to browse from the couch, the system’s digital branch never closes. Cardholders gain access to Libby for downloading eBooks, audiobooks, and digital magazines straight to their devices.
Meanwhile, platforms like Hoopla offer instant streaming for movies, TV series, music, and graphic novels with zero waitlists. You can even stream language-learning software or research local history through digital newspaper archives.
Millions of Items
Even if you prefer physical media, your options extend well beyond your neighborhood branch’s shelves.
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In addition to extensive collections of DVDs, Blu-rays, and audio CDs, a single card connects you to all 43 member libraries across the three-county system.
If your local spot doesn't have the book or movie you're looking for, you can request it online and have it delivered directly to your hometown pickup counter.
Everything New York Has to Offer From A to Z
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams