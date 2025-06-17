Free Summer Concert Series Returns To Utica With Global Lineup
If you’re looking for the perfect way to spend your summer evenings in Central New York, you’re in luck.
The Levitt AMP Utica Music Series is back at Kopernik Park in Utica for its ninth season of free, family-friendly outdoor concerts, and the 2025 lineup looks more exciting than ever.
What Is the Levitt AMP Utica Music Series?
This year’s 10-week series runs from Monday, July 7th through Friday, August 29th, featuring a mix of eight Monday shows and two special Friday events. The concerts will spotlight an incredible variety of musical genres—from southern blues rock to Afro-Andean rhythms, hip-hop, country, gospel, and more. Artists are coming from all over- Canada, Ireland, Florida, Kentucky, Nashville, and beyond. According to the Daily Sentinel, it's all about bringing CNY together:
“These concerts bring people together in a joyful, welcoming space,” said series coordinator Michelle McCarrick. “We’ve turned a park that people used to drive past into a true community destination.”
What to Bring and What to Expect
Each concert begins at 5:30PM with an opening act, followed by a youth intermission performer at 6:30PM, and then the headliner at 7:00PM. It’s all taking place at Kopernik Park, 317 Genesee Street- If weather doesn’t cooperate. In that case, the concerts will move indoors to either Munson or Delta Hotels by Marriott Utica.
The public is encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and an appetite—food trucks and art activities will be available too. Best of all, it’s completely free, made possible by a $30K matching grant from the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation. By the end of this season, Levitt AMP Utica will have invested more than $1.6 million in Oneida Square through concerts, park improvements, volunteers, and community programming.
The 2025 Levitt AMP Utica Music Series Lineup
Here's a look at the lineup:
Monday, July 7
Headlining act: Derrick Dove and the Peacekeepers
Opening act: Grit N Grace
Monday, July 14
Headlining act: Jessica Lynn
Opening act: Filled to the Brim
Monday, July 21
Headlining act: Afro Andean Funk
Opening act: Vinyl Logic
Monday, July 28
Headlining act: Colleen Orender
Opening act: Cait Devin
Monday, August 4
Headlining act: Bermuda Search Party
Opening act: Soul Injection
Monday, August 11
Headlining act: The Lee Boys
Opening act: Astena Williams
Friday, August 15
Headlining act: Küf Knotz and Christine Elise
Opening act: J Easy
Monday, August 18
Headlining act: Alysha Brilla
Opening act: Steve Falvo’s Big Easy Money Band
Friday, August 22
Headlining act: Hermitage Green
Opening act: The Shawn Smith Band
Friday, August 29
Headlining act: Joslyn and the Sweet Compression
Opening act: Rising Ghosts
If you need more info, you can find it online here.
