If you’re looking for the perfect way to spend your summer evenings in Central New York, you’re in luck.

The Levitt AMP Utica Music Series is back at Kopernik Park in Utica for its ninth season of free, family-friendly outdoor concerts, and the 2025 lineup looks more exciting than ever.

What Is the Levitt AMP Utica Music Series?

This year’s 10-week series runs from Monday, July 7th through Friday, August 29th, featuring a mix of eight Monday shows and two special Friday events. The concerts will spotlight an incredible variety of musical genres—from southern blues rock to Afro-Andean rhythms, hip-hop, country, gospel, and more. Artists are coming from all over- Canada, Ireland, Florida, Kentucky, Nashville, and beyond. According to the Daily Sentinel, it's all about bringing CNY together:

“These concerts bring people together in a joyful, welcoming space,” said series coordinator Michelle McCarrick. “We’ve turned a park that people used to drive past into a true community destination.”

What to Bring and What to Expect

Each concert begins at 5:30PM with an opening act, followed by a youth intermission performer at 6:30PM, and then the headliner at 7:00PM. It’s all taking place at Kopernik Park, 317 Genesee Street- If weather doesn’t cooperate. In that case, the concerts will move indoors to either Munson or Delta Hotels by Marriott Utica.

The public is encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and an appetite—food trucks and art activities will be available too. Best of all, it’s completely free, made possible by a $30K matching grant from the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation. By the end of this season, Levitt AMP Utica will have invested more than $1.6 million in Oneida Square through concerts, park improvements, volunteers, and community programming.

The 2025 Levitt AMP Utica Music Series Lineup

Here's a look at the lineup:

Monday, July 7

Headlining act: Derrick Dove and the Peacekeepers

Opening act: Grit N Grace

Monday, July 14

Headlining act: Jessica Lynn

Opening act: Filled to the Brim

Monday, July 21

Headlining act: Afro Andean Funk

Opening act: Vinyl Logic

Monday, July 28

Headlining act: Colleen Orender

Opening act: Cait Devin

Monday, August 4

Headlining act: Bermuda Search Party

Opening act: Soul Injection

Monday, August 11

Headlining act: The Lee Boys

Opening act: Astena Williams

Friday, August 15

Headlining act: Küf Knotz and Christine Elise

Opening act: J Easy

Monday, August 18

Headlining act: Alysha Brilla

Opening act: Steve Falvo’s Big Easy Money Band

Friday, August 22

Headlining act: Hermitage Green

Opening act: The Shawn Smith Band

Friday, August 29

Headlining act: Joslyn and the Sweet Compression

Opening act: Rising Ghosts

If you need more info, you can find it online here.

