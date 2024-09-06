1 State Park in New York Crowned Best in the Country

Where is the best state park in the country? You'll find it in New York.

Of the 50 best state parks in the U.S., two are right here in New York, with one taking the top spot.

HomeToGo ranked the best of the best based on trails, wildlife, photo-friendliness and size.

Millions of visitors are drawn to Niagara Falls to see the breathtaking views every years.

The state park is open year-round and features thrilling attractions, interactive exhibits, miles of hiking trails, and plenty of delicious dining options in a family-friendly environment.

It's an adventure-packed experience and it's no wonder Niagara Falls State Park is ranked the 16th best in the country.

Best Park in the Country

Niagara Falls isn't the only state park to be recognized in New York. The best of the best can be found in the Empire State.

Letchworth State Park has been named the top State Park, with perfect 10s in “trails,” “wildlife,” and “picturesqueness."

Known as the Grand Canyon of the East, Letchworth is one of the most scenically magnificent areas in the eastern U.S.

The Genesee River roars through the gorge over three major waterfalls between cliffs, as high as 600 feet in some places. There are 66 miles of hiking trails with horseback riding, biking, snowmobiling, and cross-country skiing available.

Letchworth Honors

This isn't the park's first honor. Letchworth is one of the most consistently awarded state parks in America.

In the past 10 years, Letchworth State Park has been on the “10 Best Reader’s Choice Award for Best State Park” by USA TODAY, “20 Wild and Beautiful U.S. State Parks” by National Geographic, and “The 30 Best State Park’s in America” by Thrillist. The only other state park to make all three lists is Hunting Island State Park in South Carolina.

See the Top 50 State Parks in the U.S. at Hometogo.com.

