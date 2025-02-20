Popular Balloon Festival in New York Canceled This Year

A popular balloon festival in New York has been canceled this year.

The beloved Letchworth Red, White & Blue Balloon Rally, which has been soaring above the park’s stunning waterfalls since the early 2000s, won’t be taking place during Memorial Day weekend.

Lance Teitsworth, the admin of the Rally’s Facebook page, shared the difficult news, citing several factors behind the decision, but didn't provide what those factors were.

Popular Proposal Event

Visitors have traveled to the Grand Canyon of the East for years to see the magnificent festival.

One year a couple from Long Island used the event to pop the question.

Michelle thought she was taking a flight over Letchworth in memory of her late mother. Little did she know her boyfriend Ken wanted to propose.

When the couple was over the gorge, a balloon with the proposal spun around with the words "Michelle will you marry me"—and Michelle said “yes”!

Balloons Still Flying

Don’t worry—balloons will still be taking to the skies! You can catch launches from the Middle Falls area Monday through Saturday from May to October, at sunrise and sunset (weather and wind permitting).

For more info on ballooning around Letchworth Park, follow Balloons Over Letchworth or visit libertyballoon.com.

There’s still no word on whether the annual event will return in 2026 or beyond.

