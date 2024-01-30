No More in 2024! Changes Coming to New York State Fair

Changes are coming to the concert lineup at the 2024 Great New York State Fair.

In 2023, the fair featured 46 performers and two acclaimed shows. And it all began with a record-breaking crowd on opening day. 53,000 people crammed into Suburban Park to see Lainey Wilson.

Fewer Acts in 2024

The number of performances will be cut in 2024.

Suburban Park will still be the place to see great shows every night at 8. However, State Fair Director Sean Hennessey said the afternoon shows will be no more in 2024.

Two concerts are held most days at Suburban Park. Last year, 9 of the 13 days the New York State Fair ran, there were afternoon shows scheduled. But not many people came to see the afternoon performances.

This year, fair officials have decided to eliminate the afternoon concerts and use the money saved to invest in bigger shows.

No changes are being made to Chevy Court where afternoon and evening performances will still go on at 1 and 6 PM during the fair.

Two concerts have already been announced for the New York State Fair which runs from August 21 through September 2, 2024.

TLC will perform at 8 PM on Friday, August 23, at Suburban Park

KIDZ BOP will perform at 1 PM Saturday, August 24, at Chevy Court

NYS Fair Vendors

Interested in being a vendor at this year's New York State Fair? Applications are now available and can be filled out online. But all new vendors have to be approved and it's very competitive.

Each year we receive hundreds of applications for a very limited number of licensing opportunities. As licensing opportunities become available, appropriate license registrations will be selected from the pool of registrations submitted.

Learn more at nysfair.ny.gov.