This winter, Spring Creek Lavender is getting a whole lot brighter with its first-ever Lavender & Lights event.

Starting the first weekend in December, the farm in Remsen, New York, will sparkle with thousands of twinkling lights, cozy fires, and plenty of holiday magic for the whole family.

Wander through illuminated pathways, stroll through the butterfly house, sip something warm to drink, and snuggle with the farm’s friendly goats.

There’s s’mores by the fire, hot chocolate to warm up cold hands, and a chance to shop the farm store for unique Christmas gifts.

It's Almost Glow Time

The idea for Lavender & Lights came from wanting to bring warmth and beauty to the farm during the quieter winter months, after the busy summer lavender season.

“We’ve always loved Christmas lights and were inspired by other farms doing similar displays,” owner Keven Keeley said. “We wanted to create a space where families could slow down, walk through the lights, enjoy the animals, and experience a bit of peace and wonder together.”

Many people know the farm from its summer lavender fields, but this event offers a completely different way to connect with the farm and the Christmas season. Guests can take in a live nativity scene among the lights, a gentle reminder of the true meaning of the holiday.

Located at 8879 Trenton Falls Prospect Road, Spring Creek Lavender owners Kevin and Kara Keeley and Tom and Jane Willis hope this event becomes a new local tradition, giving families a chance to reconnect, celebrate, and enjoy the magic of winter together.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 17, but quantities are limited, so snag yours early to enjoy a cozy night on the farm.

