If you’ve got sassafras or spicebush growing in your yard, there’s a new threat to keep an eye on.

For the first time ever, New York state officials have confirmed the arrival of a tree-killing fungal disease called laurel wilt. It popped up this summer on Long Island, after a homeowner in Northport noticed their sassafras tree quickly dying and sent in a sample to Cornell University’s Plant Disease Diagnostic Clinic for testing.

“This detection of laurel wilt on Long Island marks a troubling new chapter in the spread of this invasive plant disease” DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton told Syracuse.com. “DEC is collaborating with our conservation partners to understand the extent of impacted trees, evaluate control options, and launch public outreach to increase awareness.”

What Is Laurel Wilt and How It Spreads

Laurel wilt is spread by the invasive redbay ambrosia beetle, a tiny insect that bores into tree stems and branches. As it tunnels in, it introduces the fungus and leaves spores behind. The disease originated in Asia and was first identified in the United States in Georgia back in 2002. Since then, it’s marched across the Southeast, with New York now becoming the northernmost state to report cases.

Here in New York, two native plants are most at risk: sassafras and spicebush. Despite the name, mountain laurel isn’t in the same family, so it’s safe. But if sassafras and spicebush disappear, the ripple effects could be significant. According to the DEC, “spicebush berries are a critical fall food source for migratory birds, while the leaves of both spicebush and sassafras support the larvae of native butterflies such as the spicebush swallowtail.”

What to Do If You See It

Signs of laurel wilt include leaves wilting suddenly, dark streaks under the bark, and small beetle entry holes surrounded by sawdust-like “toothpicks.” If you see a sassafras or spicebush showing these symptoms, don’t cut it up and haul it away. Instead, officials recommend chipping the wood and using it as mulch on-site, and reporting it at nyimapinvasives.org.

