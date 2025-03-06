Winter’s Grip Lingers: Chilly Start to Spring for New York

Longer days and the first signs of blooming flowers may hint at spring’s arrival, but winter isn’t ready to bow out just yet in New York.

Parts of the Northern U.S., including the Empire State, are in for a chilly and unsettled start to the new season, making for a bumpy transition from the cold, snowy months.

Thanks to one of the coldest Januaries in recent years, ice cover on the Great Lakes is more extensive than usual. According to AccuWeather Long-Range Expert Paul Pastelok, this will keep temperatures lower than normal across the Northeast as spring gets underway.

The lingering cold could spell trouble for farmers and gardeners, with the risk of late frosts stretching into May across the Ohio Valley, central Appalachians, and interior Northeast.

Late Season Snow

While major snowstorms will be less common than in January and February, (Thank GOD) occasional late-season snowfall is still possible in parts of the Northeast.

This could provide a boost for ski resorts that have struggled with inconsistent winters but could make the rest of us who are sick of winter, lose our minds.

On the bright side, the cooler conditions around the Great Lakes will likely limit severe weather in the Northeast through early spring. However, as temperatures gradually rise, the potential for storms will increase heading into May.

So it sounds like when Spring finally does arrive in New York, it'll be cold and wet. Maybe the summer season will be better.

