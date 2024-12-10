Exciting News For Hunters: Extra Pheasant Stocking In New York

Good news for hunters in New York.

There’s an extra opportunity to hit the field this December. Two latest season pheasant stockings have been added.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released over 500 adult ring-necked pheasants across public hunting lands in three counties, including one in Central New York.

Extended Stocking Season

Pheasant stockings normally happen in the fall season, from late September through October. But this year, the DEC is extending the stocking season, giving both new and seasoned hunters more chances to get outside.

It’s a perfect way for beginners to try out pheasant hunting and for experienced hunters to enjoy some time in the field after deer season wraps up.

These December releases are also a great excuse to gather family and friends for one last hunting trip before winter settles in.

Pheasant Release Locations

The DEC is implementing December releases at the following three locations in New York State.

Perch River Wildlife Management Area - Jefferson County

80 birds on 12/8

110 birds on 12/15

Oriskany Flats - Oneida County

80 birds on 12/8

95 birds on 12/15

Upper and Lower Lakes - St. Lawrence County

80 birds on 12/8

95 birds on 12/15

Ask Permission on Private Land

Before hunting on private land, hunters are reminded to ask for permission from the owner. The DEC says many of the release sites are available for hunting because of the cooperation of private landowners.

"Good hunter and landowner relations are critical to ensure these areas remain open to hunting in future years."

Hunters should also review the 2024-2025 New York State Hunting and Trapping Regulations Guide before heading out into the fields.

