Exciting News For Hunters: Extra Pheasant Stocking In New York
Good news for hunters in New York.
There’s an extra opportunity to hit the field this December. Two latest season pheasant stockings have been added.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released over 500 adult ring-necked pheasants across public hunting lands in three counties, including one in Central New York.
Extended Stocking Season
Pheasant stockings normally happen in the fall season, from late September through October. But this year, the DEC is extending the stocking season, giving both new and seasoned hunters more chances to get outside.
It’s a perfect way for beginners to try out pheasant hunting and for experienced hunters to enjoy some time in the field after deer season wraps up.
READ MORE: New License and Tag Options For Hunting Enthusiasts in New York
These December releases are also a great excuse to gather family and friends for one last hunting trip before winter settles in.
Pheasant Release Locations
The DEC is implementing December releases at the following three locations in New York State.
Perch River Wildlife Management Area - Jefferson County
80 birds on 12/8
110 birds on 12/15
Oriskany Flats - Oneida County
80 birds on 12/8
95 birds on 12/15
Upper and Lower Lakes - St. Lawrence County
80 birds on 12/8
95 birds on 12/15
Ask Permission on Private Land
Before hunting on private land, hunters are reminded to ask for permission from the owner. The DEC says many of the release sites are available for hunting because of the cooperation of private landowners.
"Good hunter and landowner relations are critical to ensure these areas remain open to hunting in future years."
READ MORE: How Safe Was 2023 Hunting Season in New York?
Hunters should also review the 2024-2025 New York State Hunting and Trapping Regulations Guide before heading out into the fields.
8 Dumb Mistakes That Landed Dumb Hunters in Heap of Trouble
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams