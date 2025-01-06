Last Call: Central New York Bar Closes Its Doors

Last call! A Central New York bar is the first business of 2025 to close it's doors.

The new year is starting how last year ended. More closings.

This time it's Smoking Guns Saloon in New Hartford.

The man behind Tony's Pizzeria, Tony Cristiana, and his son Frank opened the venue in March of 2024. They had hoped to bring back memories of the former Smoking Guns on Route 5 in Clinton with live music every weekend, a full BBQ menu and the only mechanical bull in the area.

Time to Retire

Tony, who put everything together is 90 years old and he's finally decided it's time to retire.

"He has slowed down both in walking and hearing," his son Frank shared. "We are in a fortunate enough position to be able to pull back and spend time with family so he has decided to retire from daily work."

Opening Smoking Guns was never about getting rich. The bar was only open 81 days total and saw crowds anywhere from 50 to 400 depending on the night. "My parents just wanted to recreate what they built 20 years ago on Route 5 in Kirkland."

The family felt they built a family friendly country venue that many enjoyed, however short lived.

"From the line dancing classes and instructors to staff and to all involved we appreciate everyone who has attended and supported us. We wish everyone good health in the new year and please go out and support all of these great bands at the various good venues that are around from Vernon to the valley."

