9 NY Ice Cream Shops With Cones & Sundaes It’d Take Two to Eat

You scream. I scream. We all scream for ice cream. But how much ice cream can you eat?

There are several shops across New York State that serve up cones big enough for two or more people. Unless you have a big appetite and take it down all by yourself.

9 New York Ice Cream Shops With Massive Cones It'd Take Two to Eat Here are 9 shops in New York that serve cones and sundaes so big you may have to call in help.

Ice Cream Sundae Started in New York

Did you know the ice cream sundae was originally created in Upstate New York?

Over 130 years ago the ice cream sundae was born. It happened on April 5th, 1892 in Ithaca, New York at Platt & Colt's Pharmacy on State Street.

According to legend, Chester Pratt, the pharmacy owner, received a regular visitor after Sunday services—Reverend John M. Scott from the Unitarian Church. Each time they met, Pratt would prepare a special treat for the reverend: a dish of vanilla ice cream topped with syrup and a cherry.

The priest praised the treat, saying it was too good to keep to himself and should be enjoyed by others. Since it was made on a Sunday for church services, Reverend Scott proposed naming it after the day.

The spelling was later changed to "sundae" to avoid offending anyone at the time.

There's even a plaque honoring the creation on the street in Ithaca.

Unicorn & Lego Sundaes

There's an ice cream shop in Central New York that's menu is inspired by kids.

Who knows more about ice cream than kids? Lego, Dirt and Unicorn Sundaes, smash cakes and Brett's Bombers are just a few of the kid inspired items you'll find on the menu at Charlee's Ice Cream in Camillus, New York.