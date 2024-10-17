1 Of Top 10 Must Visit Places For Sports Fans Is In Upstate New York

Hey sports fans! One of the 10 must-visit attractions in the country can be found in Upstate New York.

The Lake Placid Olympic Center is a bucket list item for any sports fan. Before it was was a training center for elite athletes, it was home to not one but two Winter Olympic Games.

One in 1932 when 16-year-old ice-skater Sonja Henie won her second gold medal. The second in 1980 when the U.S. men's hockey team beat the Soviet Union in the "Miracle on Ice."

Today everyone can feel like an Olympian with year-round activities.

Olympic Speed Skating Oval

Ice skating is ingrained into the Olympic DNA of Lake Placid, and that legacy is available to the public at the Olympic Center. With the speed skating rink outdoors and two historic rinks — the 1932 Jack Shea Arena and the 1980 Herb Brooks Arena, inside the Olympic Center itself, visitors can glide along the paths of past Olympians or watch world-class athletes compete.

Indoor and outdoor ice facilities allow visitors to participate in a world-class Olympic skating experience year-round.

Sky Flyer Zipline

Soar through the air like an Olympic ski jumper on the Sky Flyer Zipline .

You'll fly parallel to the ski jumps at the Lake Placid Olympic Center, experiencing a similar feeling to an Olympian taking flight. On your way down, enjoy the views only the Lake Placid region can afford.

Experience the ride from a seated position, as you fly approximately 30 miles per hour from the top of the 70-foot tower, down 700 feet to a landing deck at the base of the complex.

"The transformation of the Olympic Jumping Complex into a year-round destination is something we are very proud of," ORDA President & CEO, Mike Pratt said. "Besides hosting international competition and training, our guests will now be able to feel the same exhilaration as our athletes."

Bobsled, Luge & Skelton Rides

Take a 30mph face first ride down an icy Olympic chute in New York this winter....if you dare.

At the Olympic Sports Complex in Lake Placid, you'll have the chance to try the sport of skeleton.

Want to go faster? Try the Bobsled experience where you'll get speeds of 70 MPH.

Longest Toboggan Chute

Fly down the longest toboggan chute in New York in Lake Placid.

What was once an Olympic ski jump chute is now a place for kids and kids at heart to slide down. The Lake Placid Toboggan Chute has been operating since the 1960s. It was recently rebuilt from the ground up for toboggans to glide down and out onto Mirror Lake.

Depending on weather conditions toboggans can travel over 1,000 feet once they reach the frozen lake.

Mountain Coaster

Channel your inner Olympian on the longest mountain coaster in the country.

Cliffside Coaster in Lake Placid is a 7,000-foot long coaster, running alongside the 1980 Olympic bobsled track and through the Adirondack Mountains.

Enjoy a scenic ride to the top of Mt. Van Hoevenberg before racing down the mountain at speeds you control.

Unsurprisingly, the Olympic Center has made the list of the best places for sports fans. What is surprising is that it's not higher on that list.

If you're into sports you may want to check out all 10 of the must-visit attractions and start planning your next trip.