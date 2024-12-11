Treacherous Travel: Lake Effect Snow Warning For Up To 3 Feet In New York

Old Man Winter is really hitting New York hard and the season hasn't even officially started yet.

2 to 3 feet of snow is predicted in parts of the state, where several feet already fell over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Lake Effect Snow Warning

The National Weather Service has issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning from 7 PM Wednesday (12/11) to 7 PM Friday (12/13) for Northern New York.

The most significant accumulations are forecast across far northern Oswego County, the southern half of Jefferson County, and the northern half of Lewis County.

If 3 feet of heavy lake effect snow isn't enough. 40 MPH wind gusts will make thing worse.

"Travel will be very difficult with deep snow cover on roads and very poor visibility."

Western New York

There's also a Lake Effect Snow Warning from 10 PM Wednesday to 1 PM Friday for Northern Erie and Genesee Counties.

Up to 20 inches is forecast in the most persistent lake snows. The greatest snow amounts are forecast to be from the nearby Buffalo Southtowns, the eastern suburbs, and possibly South Buffalo, Lackawanna, and southern Genesee county.

"There will be major impacts to travel and society during this time."

Treacherous Travel

Good thing the Buffalo Bills are playing in Detroit this week where the forecast is calling for rain and temperatures in the mid 40s.

Let's hope the team can travel safely from New York to Michigan.

Anyone else who's traveling west or north, should alter plans until after the storm if possible. If you have to hit the road, check conditions before heading out.

Utica Rome Flooding

The Utica/Rome area may only see a few inches of snow. It's the rain that's a bigger concern.

The warmer temperatures and more rain in the forecast, could cause flash flooding issues.

Long Range Utica/Rome Forecast

Wednesday: Rain. Areas of fog before 1 PM. High near 44.

Wednesday Night: Snow showers, possibly mixed with rain, becoming all snow after 9 PM. Low around 21.

Thursday: Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.

Thursday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Friday: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1 PM. Partly sunny, with a high near 24.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Saturday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 1 PM, then a chance of rain showers. Cloudy, with a high near 37.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

