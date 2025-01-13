Buried Again! Over a Foot of More Lake Effect Snow Possible in Central New York

Had enough snow yet? More is on the way and it's going to hit Northern Oneida County where there's already several feet.

The Monday evening commute may be tricky with possible snow squalls creating whiteout conditions across Central New York especially in Onondaga, Madison, and Southern Oneida counties.

Snow showers will continue through Wednesday morning, causing travel issues on Tuesday too.

But it's the higher elevations that may see more than a foot of Lake Effect snow. Something the area already has enough of after the first massive storm of 2025 dumped more than 5 feet in some areas.

Credit - Karen Burlingame Credit - Karen Burlingame loading...

Lake Effect Snow Warning

The National Weather Service has issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning from midnight until 7 AM Wednesday (January 15) for Northern Oneida County.

Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 6 to 14 inches. Florence could see 12 to 18 inches.

Travel could be very difficult and may impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.

Credit - Noaa.gov Credit - Noaa.gov loading...

Utica/Rome Long Range Forecast

Monday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday Night: A slight chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. 20 MPH wind gusts possible.

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly Cloud, with a high near 21. Wind gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night: Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Wednesday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21.

Wednesday Night: A chance of snow showers before 1 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Thursday: A chance of snow showers after 1 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24.

Thursday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

Friday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Sunday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy with high near 30.

Get our free mobile app