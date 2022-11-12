Snow it begins. The first lake-effect snow of the season could bring several inches to Central New York, just in time for the Monday morning commute. Let's hope everyone remembers how to drive on snow-covered roads.

Tropical storm Nicole dumped heavy rain throughout Central New York. It should move out later this morning, leaving behind possible flooding. Then the cold temperatures move in before the snow begins.

The remnants of Nicole will continue to quickly push through the region early this morning. Moderate to heavy rainfall will impact much of Central NY with localized minor flooding possible, especially in urban, low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Lake Effect Snow

Our first taste of winter arrives Sunday night, lasting until Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather warning for the morning commute.

The first lake effect snow event of the season could result in up to 3 inches of accumulation Sunday night into Monday morning. Roads could become snow covered and slippery, resulting in hazardous travel conditions.

Long Range Forecast

Saturday: Showers, mainly before 8 am. Temperature falling to around 51 by 5 pm. West wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers, mainly after 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 8 am, then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday Night: Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 1pm, then a slight chance of rain showers between 1 pm and 5 pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Tuesday Night: A chance of rain showers before 8 pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8 pm and 11 pm, then snow showers likely after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Wednesday: Snow showers likely before 9 am, then rain and snow showers likely between 9 am and 11 am, then rain showers likely after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Wednesday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Thursday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Thursday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

