Are you ready Central New York? Here comes our snow.

Luckily we won't be getting the staggering amounts that fell in Western New York and the North Country over the Thanksgiving holiday. But lake effect is on the way to Central New York and the Mohawk Valley.

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Oneida, Seneca, Tompkins, Madison, Cortland, Chenango and Otsego counties.

A few inches of lake effect snow is expected through Tuesday night. More light snow is expected on Wednesday but there is "potential for more significant lake-effect snow Wednesday night into Thursday."

How much snow? Meteorologist aren't sure yet.

Hopefully it'll only be a few inches rather than several feet.

Once the snow is done, Old Man Winter is bringing much colder temperatures and gusty winds to the region. Both are expected to arrive Thursday night into Friday.

Credit - Norbert Joanne Farney Credit - Norbert Joanne Farney loading...

Long Range CNY Forecast

Monday: A slight chance of snow showers after 10 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

Monday Night: A chance of snow showers, mainly after 8 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday: Snow showers likely in the morning. Cloudy, with a high near 33. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Wednesday: Snow showers in the afternoon. High near 35.

Wednesday Night: Snow showers. Low around 26.

Thursday: Snow showers. High near 35.

Thursday Night: Snow showers, mainly before 1 AM. Low around 19.

Friday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Friday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Saturday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Saturday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Sunday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Get our free mobile app