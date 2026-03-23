Tragedy Shuts Down LaGuardia Airport

What was supposed to be a routine landing turned into a scene of chaos and heartbreak at New York’s LaGuardia Airport when a regional jet strikingly collided with an emergency vehicle on the runway, forcing flight operations to halt and divert.

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What Happened on the Runway

The aircraft — a Bombardier CRJ‑900 flying as Air Canada Express Flight 8646 from Montréal — was coming in to land when it struck a Port Authority emergency vehicle that was responding to another situation on the airfield around 11:40 PM on Sunday, March 22.

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The impact ripped through the front of the jet and smashed the truck, leaving visible wreckage and drawing a massive emergency response.

Lives Lost and Many Hurt

Officials have confirmed the tragic deaths of both the pilot and co‑pilot.

At least a dozen others, including passengers and first responders, were injured and taken to hospitals, some with serious wounds.

Both the aircraft crew and the emergency personnel in the vehicle were caught in the sudden, violent collision.

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Airport Impact and Investigation

Federal aviation authorities immediately stopped departures and arrivals as first responders secured the scene and investigators began their work. The airport will be closed until at least 2 PM.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a full ground stop, and the National Transportation Safety Board has dispatched a team to determine exactly how a moving aircraft and a ground vehicle ended up in the same path.

Air Canada Help

Air Canada has set up a dedicated line for the friends and family of passengers to call for questions and assistance.