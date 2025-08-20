If fall in Central New York had an official holiday, it might just be the LaFayette Apple Festival.

When and Where Is the LaFayette Apple Festival?

The fall festival returns for its 52nd year on October 11th and 12th, 2025, taking place over Columbus Day weekend. It kicks off with an apple pancake breakfast at 7AM followed by two full days of festivities, 9 to 6 on Saturday, 9 to 5 on Sunday. Admission is $8 with free parking, while kids 12 and under get in free.

LaFayette has long been known as one of Upstate New York’s biggest apple-producing regions, and that tradition shines through at Apple Fest. This year, organizers are celebrating in a big way. There will be more than 400 crafters and artisans setting up shop, making it the largest lineup yet. The festival grounds themselves have also seen some major improvements to make the experience smoother and more enjoyable for the 30,000 visitors who visit.

Food and Treats You Can’t Miss

Here’s a taste of what’s on the menu this year:

1) Food from local organizations: everything from chicken spiedies to funnel cakes, plus apple pies, fritters, and more.

2) Piemaking contest: bake your best in advance, or just watch the delicious showdown.

3) Crafts galore: over 400 juried artisans selling handmade goods, each vetted for quality.

4) Family-friendly fun: rides, farm equipment displays, beekeeping demos, and fresh local goods from Onondaga Grown vendors.

Family Fun Beyond the Apples

So to recap: Beyond the crafts and apples, Apple Fest has plenty of charm packed into its schedule. The Scarecrow Contest delivers some of the most creative and downright funny scarecrows you’ll ever see, while the Apple Pie Contest is always a community favorite (and usually sparks some friendly rivalries among local bakers).

A Central New York Fall Tradition

With its unbeatable mix of high-quality exhibitors, unique finds, tasty fall treats, and small-town charm, the LaFayette Apple Festival isn’t just a craft fair — it’s a tradition. Rain or shine—and yes, there’s even been snow—the festival carries on. So grab your flannel, bring your appetite, and head to LaFayette this October. Who knows? Between the pies, crafts, and carnival rides, you might just find a new family tradition.

Every Apple Grown Here In New York State (And When To Pick Them) When you think of New York, you probably think of the "Big Apple," but the state itself is a true apple paradise. With nearly 700 growers from the shores of Lake Ontario to the beautiful Hudson Valley, there's a perfect apple for everyone.

This comprehensive A-Z guide will help you discover the many delicious varieties you can find at local orchards and farm stands.

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler